Pump monsters full of lead with the Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds' latest gameplay trailer

Capom has released the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds' ongoing weapon overview series.

The newest trailer gives players a glimpse of the Light Bowgun, a ranged weapon that fires rapid shots, an assortment of status ailment-inducing ammo, and places landmines on the ground that will heavily damage monsters stepping on them.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest entry in Capcom's best-selling Monster Hunter series, will launch in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Today, Capcom continues releasing new trailers highlighting the various, flashy, and deadly weapon types players will get to wield in the highly-anticipated, upcoming action-hunting game, Monster Hunter Wilds.

The latest trailer in the weapon overview series gives the spotlight to the Light Bowgun, a portable cannon capable of firing projectiles at high speeds. Unlike its lumbering, heavy artillery counterpart, the Heavy Bowgun, the Light Bowgun specializes in employing multiple types of ammo at mid-range while offering its user a fair degree of mobility to avoid incoming attacks.

The ammo types a Light Bowgun can use load include Normal ammo to deal impact damage, Pierce ammo to penetrate monster hides, Spread ammo to deal heavy damage at close range, and Elemental ammo that deals extra damage to monsters weak to certain elements. The Light Bowgun can also fire an assortment of ammo that inflicts status effects such as Poison, Paralysis, and Sleep to cripple a monster's effectiveness in battle and provide crowd control to help take the heat off teammates.

Additionally, the Light Bowgun possesses a secret weapon called Wyvernblast, which is essentially a landmine that can be placed on the ground and deal heavy explosive damage to any enemy monster that steps on it. Players can place multiple Wyvernblasts on the ground and manually trigger them by shooting them or using the Light Bowgun's not-often-used melee attack.

Monster Hunter Wilds' version of the Light Bowgun will significantly enhance the speedy nature of the weapon compared to previous Monster Hunter games. Reload times will be faster, it will feature new evasive maneuvers and introduce new attacks that allow you to quickly fire special ammo.

All the new gameplay changes and additions for the Light Bowgun that have been spotted in its weapon overview gameplay trailer are:

The time for reloading ammo will be immensely shorter depending on the ammo type.

A new Rapid Fire gauge mechanic where you build up energy and use it to activate a special Rapid Fire mode which lets you fire bullets in rapid short bursts. The energy for the Rapid Fire gauge passively regenerates over time and when you successfully hit a monster.

The Focus Strike will allow you to fire Wyvernblasts at a monster's weak spots or wounds like a grenade launcher to deal severe damage to them.

A new dodge maneuver where you slide out of the way of a monster's attacks while shooting at them at the same time.

I've yet to hunt a monster that can outsmart bullets

Unleash the explosive Wyvernblast attack to reduce monsters to ashes. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Light Bowgun was one of my main weapons of choice in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. It had a versatile set of evasive moves that allowed you to reload ammo while evading attacks (and made you look cool while doing it), tons of unique ammo types that dealt satisfying damage, and useful crowd-control tools to keep enemies off your teammate's backs.

It's awesome to see Monster Hunter Wilds focus on enhancing the Light Bowgun's evasive nature and introduce a Wyvernheart-style mechanic that allows you to rapid bullets. They're effectively turning the Light Bowgun into a Submachine gun, and I can't wait to get my hands on it so I can mow down the beasties of Monster Hunter Wilds' huge monster roster.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.