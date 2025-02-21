Can I play Monster Hunter Wilds early on Xbox and PC?
Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the most hyped games of 2025 is nearly here, but can we play early on Xbox consoles and PC?
Can we play Monster Hunter Wilds early?
No, Monster Hunter Wilds does not have an Early Access period for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC via Steam so you will have to wait for it to launch on February 28, 2025. The closest you get to playing it early is by living in Los Angeles, USA, and Mexico City, Mexico, where the game will launch a few hours earlier on February 27, 2025, due to time zone difference.
You can't play Monster Hunter Wilds early, but you won't have to wait long
One of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox titles / upcoming PC titles is without a doubt Monster Hunter Wilds, which is set to launch on February 28, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC via Steam.
This newest entry in Capcom's best-selling Monster Hunter franchise has fans shivering with excitement for its cool-looking weapons, gigantic open-world hunting grounds dripping with secrets, the long-awaited inclusion of crossplay online multiplayer, and its host of bizarre, enormous, and terrifying roster of monsters.
Fans are so hungry for this game to come out that they're wondering if Monster Hunter Wilds has an Early Access period that requires pre-ordering it's Deluxe or Premium. Unfortunately, Monster Hunter Wilds does not have an Early Access period for its Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or Steam versions.
The closest you get to playing Monster Hunter Wilds early on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC via Steam is by living in Los Angeles or Mexico. This is because according to Monster Hunter Wilds' global launch windows, the game will launch a day early on February 27, 2025, at the following regions and times due to timezone differences:
Region
Launch time
Los Angeles, USA
Consoles: 9:00pm PST
PC: 9:00pm PST
Mexico City, Mexico
Consoles: 12:00am CST
PC: 11:00pm
The good news is that you won't have to wait long as Monster Hunter Wilds will be launching just under a week from now at the time of this writing. So you will have to be patient just a little longer.
In the meantime, you can check our pre-order Monster Hunter Wilds guide on how to secure your copy of the base game or its shiny Deluxe and Premium Editions which include extra cosmetic outfits and items for your character, your Palico companion, and the Seikret mount.
Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
