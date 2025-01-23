Capcom reveals major gameplay changes for Monster Hunter Wilds, one of which addresses the only problem I had with Monster Hunter World

In an interview with IGN, Capcom revealed a few gameplay changes coming to Monster Hunter Wilds.

These changes include Bowguns getting infinite ammo for Normal, Pierce, and Spread ammo types, Bows getting infinite coatings, and being able to craft Decorations with lv.1 skills sooner than later.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise and is set to release on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

On January 22, 2025, IGN hosted an exclusive interview with Kaname Fujioka and Yuya Tokuda, the art director/executive director and director for Capcom's biggest upcoming title for 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds. During this interview the developers discussed the design philosophy of the game's weapon designs, animations, and immersive feel. However, at certain points, they disclosed a few new gameplay changes that Monster Hunter Wilds is bringing to the series.

Some of these gameplay changes are ones players may have seen already from Monster Hunter Wilds' first Open Beta Test, while others are publically revealed for the first time. Here are all the important changes you need to know from this interview.

Infinite for ranged weapon types

Monster Hunter Wilds Developers Talk Weapon Changes – IGN First - YouTube Watch On

The first change revealed in this interview is that the Light Bowgun and Heavy Bowgun weapon types will now have infinite ammo for Normal, Pierce, and Spread ammo types. In addition, the Bow weapon type will have infinite Coatings to augment its shots.

In previous games, you had to craft ammo and coatings using crafting materials you found while hunting in the wild. However, due to Monster Hunter Wilds aiming to have more seamless gameplay than previous titles, they changed these weapon type to infinite resources for basic damage sources so you wouldn't have to go back to your base camp to restock on ammo.

However, you will still need to find crafting materials in order to create specialized ammo types like elemental ammo, Sticky ammo, Slicing ammo, status-effect inducing ammo etc.

Farming for Decorations will be made slightly easier

Don't get crushed under-claw from a Gypceros. (Image credit: Capcom)

The next major piece of news from Capcom is that it's been confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds will have a Decoration system similar to Monster Hunter World. For those unaware, Decorations are special gems found through completing quests that grant the player special passive abilities when attached to weapons and armor.

Farming for Decorations was one of the major endgame chases for Monster Hunter Wilds and one of the toughest as the chances for acquiring certain rare Decorations you wanted to create certain builds were slim to none.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Monster Hunter Wilds aims to make the process of acquiring certain Decorations easier as in this game you will be able to craft Decorations with Lv.1 passive skills with alchemy sooner rather than later like in Monster Hunter World. This way, you won't be stuck using weapon/armor builds with comprised stats just to get specific passive skills you want for either damage or survivability

Easier Decoration endgame grinds and infinite Bowgun ammo? Sign me up!

New Year's Greetings 2025 | Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 Announcement - YouTube Watch On

While some hardcore ranged weapon users may be disappointed with how easier it is to manage ammo and coatings in Monster Hunter Wilds, I personally don't mind this gameplay change.

Not having to return to camp to restock for basic Ammo types and Coatings like in previous games, will save you from massive amounts of backtracking through Monster Hunter Wilds' massive hunting biomes (especially since they are reported to be twice as big as Monster Hunter World's) and focus purely on the hunt at hand without breaking the pacing of combat.

As for the Decoration changes, I am glad that Capcom has confirmed we will be able to at least craft Decorations with Lv.1 skills in the base game rather than wait for a post-game expansion to do it like in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. I still remember hunting for Ironwall Jewel Decorations for months in Monster Hunter World to perfect my Charge Blade build's defensive capabilities so I am relieved I won't have to go through the grind as badly again.

Either way, I can't wait to see what other new gameplay additions this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title will bring to the table whether it's new monsters or gameplay mechanics when Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam to find out.

If you can't wait that long to sink your teeth into Monster Hunter Wilds, be sure to check out its 2nd Open Beta Test, which will host numerous testing periods throughout the beginning and middle of February.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.