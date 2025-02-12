Alan Wake 2 is finally profitable after hitting a new sales milestone, Control 2 is entering full production

Remedy Entertainment's survival-horror game Alan Wake 2 has passed 2 million copies sold and is now turning a profit. That comes via the Finnish developer's latest financial results, which confirm that Alan Wake 2 has started to earn royalties. Until now, Remedy was still recouping its development and marketing costs for the game, which first launched back in October 2023 and quickly became Remedy's fastest-selling game ever.

Remedy Entertainment supported Alan Wake 2 in the months after launch, releasing bug fixes and updates that added features like Photo Mode. The game also received two DLC expansions, Night Springs and The Lake House, with the former telling three anthology-style stories, while the latter doubled-down on the game's horror elements.

In my review of Alan Wake 2, I wrote that "Remedy Entertainment crafts a suspenseful journey full of twists, examining its title character in spades. It's a messy, imperfect narrative that doesn't even try to wrap up every plot thread, but delivers a raw, emotional ride."

Remedy's lineup is stacked for the years ahead

FBC: Firebreak is currently slated to launch in 2025. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Looking ahead, Remedy Entertainment's hands are full across multiple projects. The company is currently in full production on the Max Payne 1 + 2 remake, which is being funded and published by Rockstar Games. Remedy also confirmed on Wednesday that its upcoming action-RPG Control 2 is entering full production at the end of February, with the pre-production planning period drawing to a close.

Remedy acquired the publishing rights to its Control franchise from 505 Games. Remedy recently reached an agreement with Annapurna, with the latter providing 50% of the development costs for the game. In exchange, Annapurna gets the rights to Remedy's properties for film and TV adaptations.

More immediately, Remedy is working on FBC: Firebreak, a self-published three-player co-op, player vs. environment spinoff of Control. FBC: Firebreak tasks a crew with stopping breaches in the Oldest House by using teamwork and a variety of strange weapons. Remedy's prior financial reports indicate that FBC: Firebreak needs to sell around 3 or 4 million copies in order to be profitable.

FBC: Firebreak doesn't have a release date right now, but we shouldn't be waiting much longer to learn more, as it's currently slated to launch at some point in 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. It'll also be available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus Extra at launch.