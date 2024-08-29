Remedy Entertainment is teaming up with Annapurna Interactive to bring Alan Wake and Control to film and TV — and there's news for Control 2

The story of a book writer with film adaptations from a game that's headed to film.

Developer Remedy Entertainment is currently working on a number of projects, including Control 2.

After acquiring the rights to the Control franchise from publisher 505 Games, Remedy Entertainment is now self-publishing Control 2.

Remedy is teaming up with Annapurna Interactive to accomplish this self-publishing, with Annapurna helping to develop and produce film and TV versions of Alan Wake and Control.

One of the most unique game developers in the worth is taking a big step in its multimedia ambitions.

Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment shared on Thursday that the company is teaming up with Annapurna Interactive. This team-up will allow Remedy to self-publish it's upcoming game Control 2 thanks to a co-finance effort from Annapurna Interactive, while also allowing the companies to develop and produce film and TV adaptions of Alan Wake and Control under Annapurna Pictures.

“At Remedy, our primary focus continues to be what we do best—crafting industry-defining video games that have earned us global recognition. Now, the time is right to expand the reach of Remedy's beloved franchises to an even broader global audience through film, television, and more," says Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

"In Annapurna, we have found an outstanding partner who shares our ambition and passion for immersive storytelling. We are excited to see them bring the universes and characters we have created to life in new mediums, thanks to this unique deal.”

This news comes on the back of Remedy Entertainment acquiring the rights to the Control franchise from 505 Games, which published Control back in 2019.

Analysis: Remedy expands its reach in a smart way

Remedy Entertainment has been doing well the past year, launching Alan Wake 2 to critical acclaim as the company's fastest-selling game ever, though it does have yet to turn a profit.

Annapurna already has its hands in games, film, and TV, making it the perfect partner for Remedy's blend of works. Few other game developers take a true filmmaking approach to developing games the way that Remedy does, and Alan Wake 2 is one of the closest things we've ever gotten to a big-budget arthouse film in the gaming space, especially since it actually has a short film viewable within it.

I'm looking forward to seeing how this partnership progresses and learning more about Control 2, as well as Remedy's other projects like the Max Payne remakes and Project Condor.

In my review of Alan Wake 2, I wrote that "Alan Wake 2 is raw, making it a brutal experience that shouldn't be missed by longtime Remedy fans or newcomers drawn by promises of terror. It's a story that examines what it means to be a writer and balance expectations from an audience, matched with satisfying combat that bloodily earns its place as a horror game."