Final Fantasy 16 PC system requirements - can your system handle the grand spectacle of the latest Final Fantasy title?

Embark on a dark journey to seek revenge against the fiery Eikon, Ifrit, and become embroiled in an epic adventure that will decide the fate of the world in Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy XVI, the newest mainline entry in the legendary Final Fantasy franchise, will be coming to PC as Square Enix has recently announced the release date of its PC port, along with a free playable demo you can download right now. The once-PlayStation 5 exclusive title will be launching on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 17, 2024.

On top of this news, Square Enix has also disclosed information regarding the PC spec requirements for Final Fantasy XVI on digital storefronts. So, if you're interested in checking out Final Fantasy XVI and want to know if your PC is powerful enough to run it with zero issues, then we've got you covered.

We at Windows Central have rounded up all the PC requirement info you need to know in order to efficiently run Final Fantasy XVI when it comes to PC later this Fall.

Final Fantasy XVI PC requirements

Minimum System Requirements

Here is the list of minimum spec requirements for your PC to run Final Fantasy XVI (as taken from the game's Steam page). If your PC doesn't have any of these system components, it will not be able to launch the game, so you will need to upgrade it with these necessary parts.

OS : Windows 10 or Windows 11, 64-bit

: Windows 10 or Windows 11, 64-bit Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-8400

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-8400 Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700, Intel Arc A580, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Intel Arc A580, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 170GB available space

: 170GB available space Additional Notes: 30FPS at 720p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.

Recommended system requirements

Here is the list of Recommended spec requirements for your PC to run Final Fantasy XVI with a more detailed resolution, smoother framerate performance, and other graphical details at higher settings.

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11, 64-bit

Windows 10 or Windows 11, 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-10700

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-10700 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 170GB available space

170GB available space Additional Notes: 60FPS at 1080p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.

How to check your PC specs

If you don't know how to check your PC's system components to see if it will run Final Fantasy XVI, then follow these instructions:

Type dxdiag in the Windows taskbar.

in the Windows taskbar. Select dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool.

to run the diagnostic tool. The system tab will display your Windows PC's RAM information.

will display your Windows PC's RAM information. The display tab will display all the information regarding your PC's graphical capabilities.

Can Final Fantasy XVI run on gaming handhelds?

Clive hunting the infamous deadly Morbol (Image credit: Square Enix)

While many players prefer playing games at home, some prefer handheld gaming devices like Valve's Steam Deck so they can play the best PC titles while traveling, even if they have to sacrifice the hardware power of dedicated rigs to do so.

In addition, having a gaming handheld can be a good companion piece for your PC rig as Steam games will allow you to transfer your save files via the Steam Cloud so you can continue your progress, which is helpful when playing long games like Final Fantasy.

However, gaming handhelds have a preset collection of system specifications that can't be upgraded or modified (except for storage space), making it hard to determine if some PC games are capable of being played on gaming handhelds.

Here's what we know about Final Fantasy XVI's compatibility on gaming handheld as of this writing.

Will Final Fantasy XVI run on Steam Deck?

With the release of the Final Fantasy XVI demo, it has been confirmed by players (including myself) that it is possible to run Final Fantasy XVI on Steam Deck. However, the game's resolution and framerate performance leaves something to be desired on Steam Deck at least from the demo.

The game's performance falls below 30FPS during the game's intense, action sequences, and there's an obscene amount of aliasing all over the screen. These graphical shortcomings are even prevalent when you set the game at its lowest graphical settings and when you plug in a charger to provide the Steam Deck with more power.

The good news is that the game is perfectly functional control-wise on Steam Deck with little to no input delay, which is essential for Final Fantasy XVI as it is a combat-heavy action-RPG.

So, if you're willing to sacrifice framerate performance and detailed resolutions, Final Fantasy XVI is at least playable on Steam Deck. Of course, this is just my impression playing the PC demo, and it is possible that when the full version comes out, Final Fantasy XVI will receive some post-launch optimization patches that will make the game run better on Steam.

Will Final Fantasy XVI run on ASUS ROG Ally?

If Final Fantasy XVI's PC demo was able to be played on the Steam Deck, then will it no doubt be able to run the ASUS ROG Ally. In fact, the ASUS ROG Ally may be able to run Final Fantasy XVI at higher resolutions and framerates than the Steam Deck since it features more powerful hardware than Valve's gaming handheld.

Final Fantasy 16 is available to pre-purchase now on Steam and the Epic Game Store ahead of its September 17, 2024 launch. It also has a free demo too, if you fancy testing your rig out first.