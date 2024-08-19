Final Fantasy XVI's long-awaited PC port gets a release date, and a playable demo that's available RIGHT NOW
PC players will finally get the chance to experience the award-winning 16th entry in Square Enix's Final Fantasy series sooner than expected.
What you need to know
- Square Enix has announced that the PC port for Final Fantasy XVI will be released on September 17, 2024 and that it will be available to buy on Steam and Epic Games Store.
- In addition, Square Enix also announced a Complete Edition of Final Fantasy XVI, which will bundle together the game with its DLC expansions, and a playable demo that's now available for download via Steam and Epic Games Store.
- Final Fantasy XVI is the sixteenth mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series and it is an action-RPG that has players travel a war-torn on a quest of revenge to destroy the Dark Eikon Ifrit.
It's been a long time coming but Square Enix has finally declared the release date for the PC port of Final Fantasy XVI through a new gameplay trailer, after nearly a year since it was announced at Pax West 2023. The PC port for Final Fantasy XVI will launch on September 17, 2024.
In addition to the release date, Square Enix has also announced that a playable demo containing the opening act of Final Fantasy XVI is now available to download on Steam and Epic Games Store to give players a taste of its action-RPG gameplay.
On top of that, Square Enix also states that a Complete Edition of Final Fantasy XVI will launch for all platforms at the same time as the PC port. The Complete Edition will include the base game and its DLC expansions 'Echoes of the Fallen' and 'The Rising Tide' in one definitive package.
At long last, I will finally get to experience the grand spectacle of Final Fantasy XVI on PC
When Final Fantasy XVI first launched on PlayStation 5 in 2023, it received monumental praise from critics and fans for its dark storyline, deep characterization, exciting combat system, memorable soundtrack, and pulse-pounding boss battles.
Unfortunately for me, I never got the chance to experience this game when it came out as I don't own a PlayStation 5. With this upcoming PC port, I will at long last get to experience Final Fantasy XVI and see if has what it takes to become one of the best PC games of the Final Fantasy series.
However, now that the PC port of Final Fantasy XVI is officially complete and ready to ship there remains one simple question: We will see an Xbox port of Final Fantasy XVI next? It is certainly a high possibility as Square Enix has committed to releasing more games on Xbox and Naoki Yoshida (a.k.a. Yoshi-P), the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, has hinted at the possibility of porting the game to other games after the PC port was done.
We will have to wait and see to find out if Final Fantasy XVI will come to Xbox consoles in the future.
Final Fantasy XVI | $49.99 at GreenManGaming (Steam)
Embark on an epic adventure to traverse a war-torn world and battle towering monsters who stand in your way of exacting revenge on the Dark Eikon, Ifrit.
