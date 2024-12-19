Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC system requirements and specs — Is your computer ready for Cloud's return?

Take some time to check your computer and ensure you're ready for the next PC-bound JRPG.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to Windows PC, and ahead of launch, developer and publisher Square Enix published the expected minimum and recommended requirements, ensuring players have a chance to double-check their specs. I've gathered the details you need right here.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: PC requirements

Broadly speaking, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth definitely doesn't skimp out on its requirements, and you'll want to have somewhat recent hardware if you want to really crank the settings. That said, as long as your rig was built (or heavily upgraded) at some point in the last three years, you should be able to play without issue. Continuing an annoying trend we've seen across many recent games, however, you'll want to make sure you have a lot of space free on your internal SSD.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth minimum requirements

Per Square Enix, the minimum requirements will be enough to play the game with the settings at "Low" while running the game at 1080p 30 FPS.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 OR Intel Core i3-8100

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 OR Intel Core i3-8100 GPU: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM RAM: AMD Radeon RX 6600 OR Intel Arc A580 OR NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 6600 OR Intel Arc A580 OR NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 STORAGE: 155 GB available space

155 GB available space NOTES: An SSD is required. Square Enix recommends 12GB of VRAM (or more) if you intend to play at 4K resolution.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth recommended requirements

The recommended requirements should be enough to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at "Medium" settings while running at 1080p 60 FPS.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 3700X OR Intel Core i7-8700 or Core i5-10400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 3700X OR Intel Core i7-8700 or Core i5-10400 GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT OR NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT OR NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 RAM: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM STORAGE: 155 GB available space

155 GB available space NOTES: An SSD is required. Square Enix recommends 12GB of VRAM (or more) if you intend to play at 4K resolution.

While Square Enix has not detailed what players should have in order to push the settings even higher, I'd definitely recommend an even higher-end CPU and GPU combination, while also running on an NVMe SSD storage solution.

How to check your PC specs

If you aren't exactly sure what you've got running with your PC, don't fret, as it's easy to check. Just follow these steps:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Click the Windows button (the Windows icon) on the taskbar.

(the Windows icon) on the taskbar. Type dxdiag into the search bar.

into the search bar. Click on dxdiag to see your PC's specs.

to see your PC's specs. Select the System tab to see the components within your PC.

to see the components within your PC. For GPU details, click on the Display tab.

How to upgrade your PC

Depending on exactly where your computer sits, it may be easy to upgrade, or you might want to consider starting a new build entirely. This'll depend largely on how out of date any specs are, if at all. Are you simply missing some RAM? It's easy enough to add some more. Is your CPU far below the minimum requirement? It's time to consider building or buying a new computer. Below, you'll find a variety of helpful starting information, depending on your needs.

Recommendations: Best pre-built gaming PCs | Best gaming laptops

Memory: How to upgrade and install RAM in a laptop | How to upgrade and install RAM in a desktop

Storage: Best SSD for PC | How to upgrade laptop HDD to SSD | Tips to free up space on Windows 11

CPU: Best CPU for your PC | How to install an Intel CPU in your PC

GPU: Best graphics cards | How to install a new graphics card

Overall tips: How to build your PC the right way

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth run on gaming handhelds?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is hitting PC faster than its predecessor. (Image credit: Square Enix)

As time goes on, more and more players are choosing to experience PC games through different gaming handheld platforms, including Valve's Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally. These handhelds allow you to take PC versions of games on the go, trading upgradeability and high-end specs for convenience and portability.

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth work on Steam Deck? Steam Deck compatibility is currently listed as unknown, but given the requirements, I'm not expecting it to run well. It might technically be possible to turn down all the settings and get it playable, but this seems unlikely based on what we know right now.

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth work on ASUS ROG Ally? The ASUS ROG Ally is more powerful than the Steam Deck and as such, it seems likely that you'll be able to turn down a few settings in order to get it playable. I wouldn't expect it to look amazing, but you should be able to at least run the game at 30 FPS without issue.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently available on PlayStation 5, and is slated to launch on Windows PC on Jan. 23, 2025.