Lies of P, one of my favorite Xbox Soulslikes, has finally revealed its DLC expansion, and it's inbound for Summer 2025

Lies of P, the Soulslike reimagining of Pinocchio, has returned with a new, time-traveling adventure.

Lies of P made an unexpected appearance to announce a new DLC expansion called Lies of P: Overture during Sony's PlayStation State of Play February 2025 event, which is set to launch during the Summer of 2025 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam.

This DLC expansion will be a prequel that will have players embark on a time-traveling adventure where they will witness tragic events that lead to the full main game and uncover dark, chilling secrets.

Lies of P: Overture - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Lies of P is a Soulslike action-RPG where you play as 'P', an automaton Puppet created by the genius engineer Geppetto. In the main game, you are tasked with saving the ruined city of Krat from rampaging Puppets and the Petrification Disease.

In Lies of P: Overture, you will get to see the events that led to Krat's ruin thanks to a mysterious artifact that will transport back in time to when Krat was enjoying the final days of its golden age. However, your journey into the past will just be as treacherous as the present as you will face off against cutthroat killers with mystical powers, unstoppable killing machines, and unholy abominations.

Fortunately, Lies of P: Overture will feature plenty of new weapons, tools, and abilities for you to use in battle, so you have a better chance of surviving the trials ahead as you uncover Krat's dark history.

In addition, Lies of P: Overture implies that the decisions you make during the expansion's story could have rippling effects on the main game.

This game has got no strings to hold it down

Shoot down giant sharks with the new Bow & Arrow weapon in Lies of P: Overture. (Image credit: NEOWIZ)

I admit I almost forgot that NEOWIZ confirmed it was working on DLC for Lies of P in 2023, so I was pleasantly caught off guard by this announcement. Lies of P was an amazing game whose quality was on par with that of FromSoftware's Soulslikes like Elden Ring or Dark Souls, thanks to its atmospheric setting, rich character customization options, and brutally challenging yet satisfying combat.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So I can't wait to jump back into NEOWIZ's deliciously grim, Soulslike reinterpretation of Pinnochio and see what new crazy, nightmarish monsters I'll get to fight in Lies of P: Overture.

If you haven't played Lies of P yet and want to check it out thanks to this DLC, have a look at my Lies of P review where I explain why I think it's one of the best Xbox games I played in 2023 and one of the best overall additions to Xbox Game Pass.