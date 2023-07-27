Xbox Game Pass launch is a 'momentous occasion' for Lies of P

In 2021, South Korean developer Round8 Studio captured the internet’s attention with the fascinating reveal of Lies of P; a gritty action RPG dripping with Dark Souls and Bloodborne influence based on The Adventures of Pinocchio. The team wasn’t coy about the game’s FromSoftware Souls-like inspirations and emboldened fans of the brutal subgenre to follow this imaginative twist on a classic fairy tale. Let’s be honest. Bloodborne meets Pinocchio is one hell of an elevator pitch.

After its announcement and several captivating trailers, Xbox and Round8 proudly declared that Lies of P will launch day one in Xbox Game Pass. The viral energy surrounding the bonkers premise combined with the inherent reach of Microsoft’s gaming subscription service have positioned the grim epic as a prominent Fall game release.

But what does Xbox Game Pass truly mean for the launch of Lies of P, and why on earth did Round8 Studio choose Pinocchio as the source material for a Souls-like? As someone who’s remained feverishly fixated on what will undoubtedly be one of the more compelling releases of 2023, these, among several others, are the exact questions I asked when chatting with Jiwon Choi, the Project Director for Lies of P.

What does Game Pass mean for Lies of P?

Lies of P boss. (Image credit: Neowiz)

Since its inception in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has become an essential pillar of Microsoft’s business strategy. The value-centric program promises 100s of high-quality video games for one low monthly fee. While the proposition for customers is unquestionably appealing, critics wondered how the program benefits developers, considering the low financial barrier to entry. Over the years, numerous developers and publishers have shared positive experiences with Xbox Game Pass.

From the outside, Lies of P has attracted tremendous interest from audiences thanks to its familiar link to Pinocchio. Due to this popularity, I asked Jiwon Choi about Round8 Studios’ relationship with Xbox and how the day one launch of Lies of P serves the project. According to Choi, the release into Xbox Game Pass is a “momentous occasion for Lies of P and the entire team at Round8 Studios.”

Collaborating with Xbox has been an incredibly supportive and rewarding journey for us. Having our game launch on a platform with a massive global subscriber base is a thrilling opportunity... We understand this platform offers a tremendous reach, enabling us to engage with a wide and diverse audience of players from around the world. Jiwon Choi - Project Director, Lies of P

Developers frequently cite expanded reach as a fundamental boon of Xbox Game Pass. Despite the team’s general enthusiasm, Choi also addressed the weight of shipping a game in a service with an established subscriber base adding that the thrilling opportunity “comes with a mix of excitement and nervousness.”

Why did Lies of P embrace the story of Pinocchio?

Lies of P environments. (Image credit: Neowiz)

Five years ago, if you had told me I’d be genuinely stoked to play a Souls-like based on The Adventures of Pinocchio, I probably would have said no developer would be wild enough to deliver on such a perfectly absurd idea. However, in the year 2023, hyper-niche dreams are coming true, with Lies of P. Choi discussing the skepticism regarding a Pinocchio Souls-like and why the grim fairy tale perfectly checked all their narrative boxes.

Our goal [with Lies of P] was to create a game with a story that instantly captivated people and stayed with them long after they encountered it. To achieve this, we believed that borrowing a globally renowned tale and giving it an unexpected twist would garner attention, excitement, and interest. We aimed to find a story that resonated with adult audiences but maintained a certain sense of wonder. The Adventures of Pinocchio presents a fascinating contrast between cruel and charming elements. Jiwon Choi - Project Director, Lies of P

The Adventures of Pinocchio and the popular Disney animated adaptation are both widely recognizable, and audiences have certain expectations about how the story concludes. When I asked Choi what the team is most excited for players to experience in Lies of P, the game’s ending was the singular highlight. The Project Director stated, “The ending of Lies of P holds a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to see what players will think.”

What sets Lies of P apart from other Souls-likes?

Parade Master boss. (Image credit: Windows Central / NEOWIZ)

FromSoftware has confidently elevated action RPGs with iconic releases like Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. Their RPG blueprint is so adored that fans have affectionately coined games that mirror their design approach, 'Souls-likes,' akin to the long-running 'Metroidvania' subgenre. While Choi agrees that Lies of P falls into this space and shares many core aspects, he also believes Lies of P "creates a distinctive experience that offers players something new and unique."

One of the standout aspects of our game is the combat system. We provide players with the opportunity to proactively experiment with various combat methods through weapon assembly, legion arms, P-organs, and more. Every choice they make will offer a different combat experience. This level of freedom grants players a great amount of combat diversity. Jiwon Choi - Project Director, Lies of P

Lies of P King boss (Image credit: Neowiz Games)

In the original story, the wooden puppet's nose would grow when he told a lie. Lies of P clearly takes notable liberties with the storytelling and presentation of the character, but the team at Round8 Studio cleverly incorporates an honesty system into the gameplay. Choi described how this enriches the narrative and further exemplifies the individual approach of Lies of P.

We've meticulously hidden numerous compelling narratives within the game, and each one is aligned with the world of Lies of P through unique visual and artistic representation. Additionally, our lying system adds a layer to the gameplay experience, offering players more choices and consequences within the game. Jiwon Choi - Project Director, Lies of P

Round8 Studio believes blending these combat and storytelling elements in Lies of P will "offer players a fresh and captivating experience." For Souls-like enthusiasts, it sounds like the developers aim to straddle a fine line between comfortable familiarity and expectation subverting originality.

When can you play Lies of P?

Lies of P locations. (Image credit: Neowiz)

Lies of P is scheduled to release on September 19, 2023, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5, and is launching day one in Xbox Game Pass. If you have yet to try the game for yourself, a demo for Lies of P is also available on all platforms. The action RPG joins the upcoming game gauntlet alongside Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, and Sea of Stars. If you've somehow cleared your towering gaming backlog and want something to play while you wait for Lies of P, check out our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass.