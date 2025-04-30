The best RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal I've seen so far during Gaming Week isn't from Amazon

The best gaming laptop deal of the week isn't available at Amazon.

Amazon Gaming Week kicked off on Monday, April 28, and I've been keeping a close watch on gaming laptop sales.

While I've dug up quite a few great Gaming Week RTX laptop sales, the best deal spotted so far isn't actually available at Amazon.

Walmart is home to the MSI Thin 15.6 for just $699, down from the regular $1,000. This is the most affordable RTX 4060 gaming laptop I've seen this week, but it's only available for a limited time.

Best deal of the week MSI Thin 15

Was: $999.99

Now: $699 at Walmart This is, by far, the best gaming laptop deal I've found so far during Gaming Week, and it doesn't come from Amazon. You won't find a cheaper option with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU inside. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉See at: Walmart.com ❓Why Walmart? Returning Walmart+ members can currently save 50% off an annual membership. That saves you $49 for the year and grants access to perks like free shipping, exclusive prices, Paramount+ streaming, and much more. 💰Price check: MSI Thin 15 (Ryzen 9, RTX 4060) for $1,229

Why is this the best gaming laptop deal of Gaming Week?

From the very start, it's been Walmart — not Amazon — that has what I consider to be the best price on a gaming laptop that's actually worth buying.

The MSI Thin 15 that I'm highlighting here has an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Memory and storage can both be upgraded after purchase, but as-is, this is a laptop that will handle any games out there at 1080p.

👉 Forget Amazon — I found 10 hot gaming deals from other retailers during Gaming Week

The 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution is a perfect pairing for this hardware, and the 144Hz refresh rate provides plenty of space for high frame rates.

Best part? It's down to just $699 at Walmart. That's $301 off the regular $1,000 price.

The only other laptop that comes close to the MSI Thin 15's discount price is the Acer Nitro V (ANV15-51) on sale at Amazon. It's down to $699.99, but it comes with an NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU that's not nearly as powerful.

Walmart+ memberships are 50% off right now

The MSI Thin 15 deal at Walmart is available to all shoppers, but I want to call out another deal on the go.

Walmart+ memberships are currently 50% off for returning and expired members, knocking the yearly price down to $49.

Members get access to perks like free delivery and shipping, early access to exclusive deals, gas discounts, Paramount+ streaming, and much more.