Amazon Gaming Week is fully underway, and some competing retailers have taken advantage of the event to offer their own deep discounts on gaming hardware and accessories.
I scoured Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and the big laptop brands' stores to find a bunch of great Gaming Week deals that you don't have to buy from Amazon.
I've included a mix of gaming laptops, desktop gaming PCs, gaming accessories, PC build upgrade hardware, monitors, and more.
Best Anti-Amazon Gaming Week deals
Logitech G PRO Wireless
Was: $109.99
Now: $69.99 at Best Buy
This is the wireless gaming mouse I used for years to great effect. Its 25.6K sensor and 8 buttons make it great for all types of games, and a bit of RGB lighting doesn't hurt. Battery life is excellent.
Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired
Was: $159.99
Now: $99.99 at Best Buy
The K70 RGB PRO wired keyboard we reviewed favorably has Cherry MX Speed switches, full RGB lighting, dedicated media controls, and a built-in palm rest.
Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50D)
Was: $429.99
Now: $279.99 at Best Buy
This 32-inch IPS gaming monitor has a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, and HDR 400 support.
Intel CPU | Motherboard | RAM Combo
Was: $703.97
Now: $499.99 at Newegg
This combo is perfect for anyone looking to jumpstart a new gaming PC build. It includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU, MSI PRO Z890-A WiFi motherboard, and two 16GB sticks of Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5-6400 RAM.
MSI Thin 15.6
Was: $999.99
Now: $699 at Walmart
This is the best gaming laptop deal I've found so far. $699 gets you a Core i5-13420H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
LG UltraGear 34" OLED
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $799.99 at Best Buy
This 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming display has a 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution, 800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.
ABS Cyclone Aqua
Was: $1,699.99
Now: $1,149.99 at Newegg
Newegg's in-house gaming PC includes an Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
HP OMEN Transcend 14
Was: $1,699.99
Now: $1,229.99 at Best Buy
The sleek OMEN Transcend 14 is made for gamers on the move. This model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch display has a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness.
HP OMEN 35L
Was: $1,589.99
Now: $1,289.99 at Best Buy
The OMEN 35L we reviewed comes with a Ryzen 7 8700G CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's a great starter PC that will handle all modern games.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16
Was: $1,899.99
Now: $1,399.99 at Best Buy
The ROG Zephyrus G16 has a 16-inch OLED display with a 2560x1600 (QHD) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It's joined by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
Amazon Gaming Week: Frequently Asked Questions
This is the second time Amazon has hosted a "Gaming Week" with countless deals on everything from hardware to accessories. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions surrounding the event.
When is Amazon Gaming Week?
Amazon Gaming Week 2025 runs from Monday, April 28, until Sunday, May 4. There are many deals already live, and I expect to see new deals pop up as we move through the week.
Are there any exclusive perks for Amazon Prime members?
Aside from the usual free shipping and exclusive access to some deals, Prime members have one free Twitch subscription to use as well as access to free games and content via Prime Gaming.
Are any retailers hosting competing sales?
Yes, there are currently sales live that compete directly with Amazon Gaming Week.
Newegg's PC Gaming Week is home to way more deals on hardware and accessories, but it seems like Amazon has a stranglehold on the cheapest gaming laptop deals.
Amazon Prime Membership | Free w/ 30-day trial or $14.99/month
To get started with Amazon Prime and take advantage of all the benefits, you can sign up with your free 30-day trial or subscribe for $14.99/month. There are options for annual payers, students, and income-verified customers.
