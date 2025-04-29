There are lots of great deals available outside of Amazon during Gaming Week.

Amazon Gaming Week is fully underway, and some competing retailers have taken advantage of the event to offer their own deep discounts on gaming hardware and accessories.

I scoured Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and the big laptop brands' stores to find a bunch of great Gaming Week deals that you don't have to buy from Amazon.

I've included a mix of gaming laptops, desktop gaming PCs, gaming accessories, PC build upgrade hardware, monitors, and more.

Best Anti-Amazon Gaming Week deals

Gaming mouse Logitech G PRO Wireless

Was: $109.99

Now: $69.99 at Best Buy This is the wireless gaming mouse I used for years to great effect. Its 25.6K sensor and 8 buttons make it great for all types of games, and a bit of RGB lighting doesn't hurt. Battery life is excellent. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com 💰Price check: $69.92 at Amazon

Gaming monitor Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50D)

Was: $429.99

Now: $279.99 at Best Buy This 32-inch IPS gaming monitor has a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, and HDR 400 support. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com 💰Price check: $279.99 at Samsung

PC build Intel CPU | Motherboard | RAM Combo

Was: $703.97

Now: $499.99 at Newegg This combo is perfect for anyone looking to jumpstart a new gaming PC build. It includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU, MSI PRO Z890-A WiFi motherboard, and two 16GB sticks of Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5-6400 RAM. 👉 See at: Newegg.com

Gaming laptop MSI Thin 15.6

Was: $999.99

Now: $699 at Walmart This is the best gaming laptop deal I've found so far. $699 gets you a Core i5-13420H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. 👉 See at: Walmart.com 💰Price check: $854 at Amazon (RTX 4050)

Gaming desktop ABS Cyclone Aqua

Was: $1,699.99

Now: $1,149.99 at Newegg Newegg's in-house gaming PC includes an Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Newegg.com

Gaming laptop HP OMEN Transcend 14

Was: $1,699.99

Now: $1,229.99 at Best Buy The sleek OMEN Transcend 14 is made for gamers on the move. This model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch display has a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com 💰Price check: $1,799.99 at HP

Gaming laptop ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16

Was: $1,899.99

Now: $1,399.99 at Best Buy The ROG Zephyrus G16 has a 16-inch OLED display with a 2560x1600 (QHD) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It's joined by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Amazon Gaming Week: Frequently Asked Questions

This is the second time Amazon has hosted a "Gaming Week" with countless deals on everything from hardware to accessories. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions surrounding the event.

When is Amazon Gaming Week? Amazon Gaming Week 2025 runs from Monday, April 28, until Sunday, May 4. There are many deals already live, and I expect to see new deals pop up as we move through the week.

Are there any exclusive perks for Amazon Prime members? Aside from the usual free shipping and exclusive access to some deals, Prime members have one free Twitch subscription to use as well as access to free games and content via Prime Gaming.

Are any retailers hosting competing sales? Yes, there are currently sales live that compete directly with Amazon Gaming Week. Newegg's PC Gaming Week is home to way more deals on hardware and accessories, but it seems like Amazon has a stranglehold on the cheapest gaming laptop deals.