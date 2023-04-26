LG launches its thinnest laptop yet, the gram SuperSlim
The LG gram SuperSlim packs the latest specs into the thinnest body ever seen in a gram laptop.
What you need to know
- LG just launched its new gram SuperSlim laptop.
- It is the thinnest LG gram to date, coming in at just 0.43 inches (1.09 cm).
- The LG gram SuperSlim is available exclusively through LG until mid-May but will come to other retailers next month.
- Those that purchase the LG gram SuperSlim before May 14, 2023 will also receive a free LG gram +view portable monitor.
A new LG gram laptop is now available, and it's the thinnest PC to ever come out of the lineup. The LG gram SuperSlim is 0.43 inches (1.09 cm) thick. It weighs 2.18 lbs, making it just a hair under 1 kg (0.99 kg). The LG gram SuperSlim is available exclusively through LG until mid-May, at which point it will then become available through other retailers. The thin-and-light laptop starts at $1,700.
If you purchase a gram SuperSlim through LG before May 14, 2023, you'll also receive a free LG gram +view portable monitor, which retails for $350.
Inside, the laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It features a 15.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. That screen is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified.
If those specs sound familiar to you, you likely followed our CES coverage earlier this year. LG announced a gram UltraSlim laptop at the event, and that laptop has since been rebranded to the LG gram SuperSlim.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Memory
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch
FHD (1920 x 1080)
OLED
DCI-P3 100%
|Camera
|FHD IR with dual microphones
|Audio
|Stereo Speaker 2.0W
|Connectivity
|Intel Wireless 802.11ax
Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4
Headphone out
|Battery
|60Wh
|Dimensions
|14 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49 in (35.56 x 22.73 x 1.09~1.24 cm)
|Weight
|2.18 lbs (0.99 g)
Despite its thin form factor, the LG gram SuperSlim passed seven tests for military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H tests).
Thanks to its size, the LG gram SuperSlim has enough room for a full number pad. The LG gram 17 is already on our list of the best laptops with number pads, and we may see LG earn another spot on that list with the gram SuperSlim.
LG gram SuperSlim | From $1,700 at LG (opens in new tab)
This is the thinnest laptop to date from LG's already-thin lineup of gram PCs. The LG gram SuperSlim runs on a 13th Gen Intel CPU and is just 0.43 inches (1.09 cm) thick. If you purchase one before May 14 through LG, you'll also get an LG gram +view portable monitor for free.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).