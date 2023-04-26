LG launches its thinnest laptop yet, the gram SuperSlim

What you need to know

LG just launched its new gram SuperSlim laptop.

It is the thinnest LG gram to date, coming in at just 0.43 inches (1.09 cm).

The LG gram SuperSlim is available exclusively through LG until mid-May but will come to other retailers next month.

Those that purchase the LG gram SuperSlim before May 14, 2023 will also receive a free LG gram +view portable monitor.

A new LG gram laptop is now available, and it's the thinnest PC to ever come out of the lineup. The LG gram SuperSlim is 0.43 inches (1.09 cm) thick. It weighs 2.18 lbs, making it just a hair under 1 kg (0.99 kg). The LG gram SuperSlim is available exclusively through LG until mid-May, at which point it will then become available through other retailers. The thin-and-light laptop starts at $1,700.

If you purchase a gram SuperSlim through LG before May 14, 2023, you'll also receive a free LG gram +view portable monitor, which retails for $350.

Inside, the laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It features a 15.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. That screen is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified.

If those specs sound familiar to you, you likely followed our CES coverage earlier this year. LG announced a gram UltraSlim laptop at the event, and that laptop has since been rebranded to the LG gram SuperSlim.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Spec Operating system Windows 10 Home Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Graphics Intel Iris Xe Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD Display 15.6-inch

FHD (1920 x 1080)

OLED

DCI-P3 100% Camera FHD IR with dual microphones Audio Stereo Speaker 2.0W Connectivity Intel Wireless 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

Headphone out Battery 60Wh Dimensions 14 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49 in (35.56 x 22.73 x 1.09~1.24 cm) Weight 2.18 lbs (0.99 g)

Despite its thin form factor, the LG gram SuperSlim passed seven tests for military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H tests).

Thanks to its size, the LG gram SuperSlim has enough room for a full number pad. The LG gram 17 is already on our list of the best laptops with number pads, and we may see LG earn another spot on that list with the gram SuperSlim.