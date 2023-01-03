LG grows Gram Ultrabook lineup with new Intel 13th Gen models

What you need to know

LG is expanding its Gram ultralight laptop lineup with new models and notable refreshes that include Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobile processors

The new flagship model is the new LG Gram Ultraslim

LG is also expanding the Gram lineup with two new models of the LG Gram Style

The company also refreshed its LG Gram 17-, 16-, 15-, and 14-inch lineup along with its LG Gtam 2-in-1 and LG Gram +view models.

LG took to CES 2023 to unveil two new additions to its ultra-light and ultra-slim Gram family. The Gram branding has been notable since its release for being among the lightest and slimmest Ultrabooks on the market, and LG is furthering this philosophy with the addition of the new LG Gram Ultraslim and LG Gram Style models at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Both laptops utilize Intel's new 13th Gen mobile processors, giving them plenty of power and performance despite their small stature.

Going slim with LG Gram Ultraslim

LG Gram Ultraslim is the company's new flagship ultra-slim, ultra-premium Ultrabook model, featuring a design that's made for portability. The Gram Ultraslim weighs just 998 grams, or the equivalent of just 2.2 pounds, and measures just 10.99mm thick, which the company claims is "around the same thickness of a smartphone or notepad." For comparison, Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air weighs 2.75 pounds measures 11.3mm thick, making it both heavier and thicker than LG's newest flagship laptop.

The LG Gram Ultraslim, which has an unmemorable model number of 15Z90RT, comes with a 15.6-inch FHD OLED screen with an anti-glare low reflection coating. The screen can reach 400 nits of brightness and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 over USB-C ports, one USB-C PD port, and a FHD IR camera.

Powering the laptop is Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake silicon with Performance Cores (P-Cores) and Intel Xe graphics, LG said, alongside an ultra-compact power adaptor. The laptop is rated for MIL-810H specifications for durability, ensuring that it could survive some harsher conditions compared to most consumer laptops. And you can choose from models with storage that range from 256GB to 1TB of solid-state Gen4 NVMe drives as well as LPDDR5 memory from 8GB to 32GB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Latest LG Gram Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 LG Gram Ultraslim LG Gram Style (16) LG Gram Style (14) Display size 15.6-inch 16-inch 14-inch Display specifications FHD OLED WQXGA+ OLED WQXGA+ OLED Brightness 400nit 400nit 400nit Refresh rate 60Hz 120Hz 90Hz Weight 998g 1230g 999g Size 356 x 227.45 x 10.99mm 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9mm 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9mm CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Gen4 NVMe 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Gen4 NVMe 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Gen4 NVMe Speakers 2 x 2W 2 x 3W 2 x 2W Webcam FHD IR Webcam FHD IR Webcam FHD IR Webcam

Getting in style with LG Gram Style

In addition to the flagship LG Gram Ultraslim, LG is also releasing two new LG Gram Style models, which will be available in either 16- or 14-inch display sizes. The 16-inch LG Gram Style comes with a model number of 16Z90RS, while the smaller variant comes with a model number of 14Z90RS.

The larger LG Gram Style laptop comes with a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display with 3,200 x 2,000 pixels, while the smaller model comes with a WQXGA+ resolution OLED panel with 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. Like the LG Gram Ultraslim, both Gram Style models are equipped with Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors with P Cores. The larger laptop has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is great for casual gaming, while the smaller model comes with a fixed 90Hz refresh rate screen. Cofigurations include LPDDR5 memory from 8GB to 32GB and storage capacities from 256GB to 1TB.

And even more Grams

LG also introduced new 17-, 16-, 15-, and 14-inch Gram models, with the larger two Gram laptops coming with RTX 3050 discrete graphics. All of the new Gram models feature Intel's 13th Gen Raptors Lake P-Core silicon in a compact form factor that weighs under 1.45kg (3.19 pounds) and can last for more than 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, the company said in a statement.

LG's Gram 2-in-1 models, in 14- and 16-inch display sizes, were also updated to Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core processors. Both convertible laptops feature support for LG's Wacom AES 2.0-powered Stylus Pen. Like the other members of the Gram family, these models also feature MIL-810H rating for extra durability.