Atomfall has been a massive success for Rebellion. Ever since its launch on Game Pass in March, the game has managed to amass over 1.5 million players thanks to solid reviews, word of mouth, and Game Pass. We loved it, too!

At least that's according to Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley. When asked by gamesindustry.biz, Kingsley had a lot to say about the success of Atomfall and how Microsoft has played a key role in that triumph.

Rebellion has been on fire with Game Pass releases. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

"It's been a huge success," Kingsley stated. "Microsoft has been a fantastic partner to work with; they've really leaned into helping us. They brought their skills and their scale to bear on our small project, and it's done really, really well for them, so they got a good deal, we got a good deal out of it as well."

Later, Kingsley let a little bit more slip as to just how well Atomfall has done compared to their estimates; "We've done a lot better than our mid-range estimates, actually, so that's nice. It's nice when marketing comes back to you and says, 'yep, we underestimated our high-level success,' so that's good and quite pleasing."

Game Pass brings guaranteed income

The Game Pass stonks are on the rise. (Image credit: Microsoft edited by Michael Hoglund)

Kingsley also talked about the financial stability Game Pass brings to Rebellion, especially regarding a new IP like Atomfall.

"Yes, it does mitigate risk because without going into details, they guarantee you a certain level of income, regardless of what it will sell for," Kingsley said.

You can't knock a guaranteed paycheck, ever. Security in this industry is at an all-time low given the layoffs we've seen over recent years. Securing the bag before the finish line is even in sight must feel nice.



He also mentioned the potential loss in doing so but that the benefits vastly outweighed the negatives.

This way to Game Pass success. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

"But it potentially has a knock-on effect. Places like Xbox sales, for example. You could argue that all the hardcore are on Game Pass, and they're the ones that might buy a new IP like this, so, therefore, are you cannibalizing one section of the audience? And I think, perhaps, yes, a little bit. But what you gain from that cost is disproportionate."



Earlier, Jason mentioned those benefits, "With Game Pass, you can get people to try it, then as a result of those people trying it, they like it, and they then tell their mates on social media, 'I found this game on Game Pass, I really enjoyed it, you should have a go.' And then some of them are on Game Pass and will [play] it. But some of them aren't on Game Pass and will also want to be part of that conversation. So, they'll go and buy it.

I have had quite a few friends in my own circle who've gone through this very thing. While I continue using Game Pass, they've jumped into games such as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Grounded, and Atomfall.

I've had friends who bought all three of those titles, and many more. The service works, and word of mouth has played a large part in some of the purchasing decisions my friends have made.

Not the first company to praise Game Pass and certainly won't be the last

Games I'd never have otherwise tried have opened up my tastes in ways I never thought possible. (Image credit: SEGA)

The list is long but includes notables such as the original creator of DOOM, Lies of P director, and even Sega, who have come out singing praises for the service. With the list continuing to grow, it's easy to guess Rebellion will continue using the service.

Heck, if it wasn't for Game Pass, I probably wouldn't have tried the Yakuza series. Since it came to the service, I had the opportunity to dive in with The Man Who Erased His Name and have called dibs on every title since!

Atomfall isn't the first game Rebellion has released on the service either; it's not even the first title to release day and date on Game Pass. Rebellion also released games from the Sniper Elite series, like Sniper Elite 5 and Sniper Elite: Resistance, and another new IP, Strange Brigade.

It's that financial stability which seems to allow Rebellion to continue taking risks while delivering consistent results with banger sequels.

Let's hope Sniper Elite 6 isn't too far off. I'm in need of some Nazi thinning. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As a massive Rebellion fan, give me more Hitler shooting galleries alongside whatever else you want to do. It seems the studio strikes gold with just about everything it does. Keep it up!

Do you have any thoughts on the success Game Pass has brought Rebellion? Let us know below or on social media. I have a feeling this will spark another debate on the good and evil of Game Pass once more.