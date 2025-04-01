Rebellion Developments' latest title is seeing success so far, with alternate-history game Atomfall reaching 1.5 million players already, becoming the company's "most successful launch" ever, per a press release.

This comes just a weekend after the game's launch, with Atomfall garnering generally positive reviews. In addition to being available across consoles and PC, Atomfall is available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, undoubtedly aiding its launch and making it easier for players to try the game out.

Alongside the news of this first milestone, the team at Rebellion shared a number of exceedingly British stats for the game:

4 million: The number of pasties players have eaten so far

The number of pasties players have eaten so far 3.7 million: The number of kills with the cricket bat

The number of kills with the cricket bat 316,000: The number of players that kill the scientist right at the start.

The number of players that kill the scientist right at the start. 300,000: The number of cups of tea drunk so far

That last one is honestly lower than I'd have guessed, at least going off of my British colleagues.

While I haven't had the chance to play Atomfall yet (we're drowning in great games to play right now, seriously) I know several members of the team here are enjoying it. I'm happy for Rebellion Developments, and I'm glad that the studio trying something new like is paying off so far.

Hopefully that success continues, and I'd like to see some updated stats on the cups of tea drunk by this time next year.

If you're on the fence about trying it out, I recommend reading our Atomfall review, in which contributor Michael Hoglund writes "Fans of Prey, Fallout, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will find a home in Atomfall. It's 100% worth its asking price, and now I'm going to be sitting here waiting for the DLC to drop like a schmuck. I can't wait for it!"

Atomfall is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.