I wish I'd found this Atomfall weapon sooner, it shreds EVERYTHING — trust me, you need to get it
You only need one firearm in Atomfall, so allow me to show you where to find it.
Combat can go a number of ways in a game like Atomfall. Personally speaking, I'll always steer towards ranged over melee. Keep my distance, pick off the bad guys, move on.
That's mostly how I've been playing Atomfall so far, switching between a rifle and a pistol. Ammo is scarce, but headshots will more often than not get the job done.
The trouble I've been having is balancing my inventory so as to have space to collect enough weapons to use in crafting upgrades. Nobody wants to hang on to rusty weapons.
But then I came across the absolute, hands-down, must have weapon in the whole game. I wish I'd found it sooner because it would have made life in the Cumberland countryside so much easier.
Introducing Atomfall's Modified JM-3
The Modified JM-3 ticks every single box. It's a semi-automatic rifle with a high rate of fire, high damage, and high accuracy. It's also the only weapon in Atomfall that has a scope on it.
The scope has fixed magnification, and it's hardly a sniper, but it does the job better than any of the iron sights on the other rifles. As such, it makes hitting those ammo-preserving headshots much easier, and at greater range. It melts everything.
Besides its performance, the other reason you need to get the Modified JM-3 is because it doesn't need upgrading. It's a single tier, so you don't have to collect any others to fill up your inventory with. It comes at its best.
From the second I picked this weapon up, I felt the game change entirely. Ranged combat became almost too easy. You have to get it.
How to get your hands on the Modified JM-3
The good news is the Modified JM-3 is freely available on the map, without chasing any leads. The bad news is you'll have to make a little preparation to go get it.
You'll need to have access to the Skethermoor map, and you'll need to be comfortable eliminating a couple of Ferals. It's not too hard, but if you don't have a way to despatch the Ferals quickly, they'll start to hurt you.
Once you're in Skethermoor, you need to head to map location 41.2E, 79.4N. Here you'll find the Secluded Cave.
When you enter the cave, all is quiet, until you come to the main chamber. The Ferals will be opposite to where you come into it, and at a decent distance.
I recommend crouching and moving slowly, then tossing a couple of Molotovs in their direction. Quick, simple, and doesn't risk you by getting up close.
To find the Modified JM-3, you need to turn to the left as soon as you enter the main chamber. Along the wall will be a narrow gap with the squeeze through prompt. Go through.
In the smaller chamber you're now in, you'll see the Modified JM-3 on the floor next to its previous owner. It takes up one of your four larger inventory slots, so make sure you have one spare.
To my knowledge (and do tell me in the comments below if I'm wrong) this is the only place in Atomfall you can guarantee you'll find this weapon. I've been everywhere, seen every other weapon, but not this one. Not until I found the Secluded Cave.
So, take my advice. As soon as you hit Skethermoor, go to the cave, get the Modified JM-3. It'll change your game entirely.
