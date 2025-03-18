Xbox Game Pass gets Atomfall, a collection of Blizzard Entertainment games, and more

Even more games are headed to Xbox Game Pass soon, with details coming via the latest drop on Xbox Wire.

Long-awaited survival game Atomfall is finally set to launch soon, with this new IP from Rebellion Developments taking place in an alternate version of the 1960s.

More Blizzard Entertainment games are also being properly added to the first-party lineup, with the Blizzard Arcade Collection coming to Game Pass. This collection includes Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings, and other classic titles from Blizzard's older catalogue.

There's also another batch of games joining the Xbox Game Pass Core lineup, something that doesn't happen frequently. Here are all the games headed to different tiers of Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

March 18

33 Immortals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

March 19

Octopath Traveler 2 (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

Train Sim World 5 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

March 20

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

March 25

Blizzard Arcade Collection (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

March 26

Batman: Arkham Knight (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Xbox Game Pass Core

Monster Sanctuary (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Xbox Game Pass Core

Tunic (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Xbox Game Pass Core

March 27

Atomfall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 31?

As always, there's a batch of games leaving Xbox Game Pass, meaning if you want to keep playing them, you'll need to buy them. Buying a game while it is still in the service will net you a nice discount, so act fast and save some cash.

MLB The Show 24

Lil Gator Game

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2

Open Roads

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Like a Dragon

The Lamplighter’s League

Monster Hunter Rise

In addition to the remaining Like a Dragon games that are departing, I'd also recommend taking note of Monster Hunter Rise, which is worth playing if you finish Monster Hunter Wilds and still need to go hunt some giant creatures.

A couple of highlights in another weak batch

Without debate, Atomfall is the big game in this wave, and I'm really curious to see how this new venture from Rebellino Developments works out.

Outside of that, it's cool to see the Blizzard Arcade Collection added to Xbox Game Pass, as it's a nice piece of history. There's a large number of Activision Blizzard games that we're still waiting to see added to Game Pass, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Overall, it's still a bit of a lull, though that should change in April, which will see the first-party train start chugging along again. Compulsion Games' South of Midnight is on the way, and just a few weeks beyond that in May is id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, both of which I can't wait to play.