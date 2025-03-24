This guide will show you all the ways to get into the Interchange in Atomfall.

So, you're playing Atomfall? It's a lot of fun, as my review earlier this week noted. I've had plenty of fun running through the world Rebellion has created.

There's also plenty of trouble you might run into. Trouble you may even need help with. I'm here to set you straight and get you on the path to success. So, where the heck are all those Interchange entrances?

How do you open an entrance?

Opening is super easy, barely an inconvenience. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

To open an entrance, you'll need the keycard you get from the beginning scientist. It's possible to miss this key by either discarding it or forgetting to loot it off his corpse if you decide to kill him. Make sure you get the key; otherwise, you'll not get anywhere. And fast.

Once you're inside an Interchange entrance, you'll come upon a large metal vault door. Above you is a mechanical device you can slip the card into and open any and all Interchange vault doors.

Slatten Dale Entrance

I found the Slatten Dale entrance in my preview as well. It's really easy to find. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The Slatten Dale entrance is the first one you could potentially come across when you're out in the world. Upon leaving the first bunker, you can head over to the entrance by following a route out of the ravine and toward the northeastern portion of the map.

You'll come across quite a few Outlaws roaming the area, so be careful not to cheese them off. If you do, you'll have a lot of them coming after you. Seriously, get one or two of these guys upset, and the entire camp will come down on you.

Make your way to the location marked on the map and up the series of paths/ladders. At the top will be an unmarked metal door. Open it up.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Casterfell Woods Entrance

Near the exit from Wyndham Village. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

This is actually one of the most straightforward doors to open, but the one I somehow ended up opening last. The easiest way to get there is via Wyndham Village.

Head out from Wyndham Village and into Casterfell Woods. Take a turn toward the marker listed above on the map and head toward the entrance.

Unless you upset the Protocol soldiers, this should be an easy opening. A couple of guards stand between you and the entrance. So, head in.

Skethermoor Entrance

There are a lot of ways this one can go wrong. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

This one can be a little trickier and harder to find.

Head into Skethermoor from Wyndham Village and head south. You'll come across a lot of open plains, but so long as you haven't managed to anger the Protocol soldiers, you'll be safe.

There's one of three ways this entrance can go:

The hardest way: If you've made no progress with the general of the Protocol soldiers in Wyndham Village , you'll need to sneak across the border near the map marker above to get to the entrance. You'll be trespassing the moment you're over the wall, so be careful.

of the in , you'll need to sneak across the border near the map marker above to get to the entrance. You'll be trespassing the moment you're over the wall, so be careful. The easier method is to do a mission for the general , either by turning in the Vicar at the church for their murder or solving another side mission for either the general or turning in another criminal for the general to detain. If you do, the general will trust you and let you inside the barrier. You'll still need to sneak around once outside the Interchange entrance and inside as well.

, either by turning in the at the for their murder or solving another side mission for either the general or turning in another criminal for the general to detain. If you do, the general will trust you and let you inside the barrier. You'll still need to sneak around once outside the Interchange entrance and inside as well. The easiest method is to fully earn the general's trust. Then you can go about freely without having to worry.

Once inside, the party isn't over. You'll have two more guards you'll need to deal with in order to get into the Central Processor.

Wyndham Village Entrance

Careful of the guard on this one! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The final main entrance is inside Wyndham Village. You'll find the entrance near the door to Skethermoor.

A guard is patrolling outside the door. You can either earn the general trust or sneak up near the left side of the door to enter. Doing so will put you out of eyesight from the guard overlooking the door.