Our towering backlogs just got one bigger with Towerborne heading to Xbox and Game Pass next month

First launching in Steam Early Access last year, Towerborne is making its way to Xbox soon.

Nothing seems to be stopping the Xbox first-party release slate in 2025, which is getting even more packed with the news that Towerborne is entering Xbox Game Preview next month.

While Xbox Game Studios and Stoic's co-op brawling action-RPG Towerborne first launched in Steam Early Access for Windows PC players last year, console players and Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been left waiting.

As per an update shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday, that wait will soon be over, with Towerborne joining Xbox Game Preview on April 29, 2025, when it will be available across Xbox Series X|S consoles, the Xbox App for PC, and Game Pass.

You can take a gander at the new trailer below:

Towerborne - Game Preview Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Towerborne supports couch co-op on Xbox Series X|S consoles, so players can team up with a friend or three all on the same screen.

Naturally, Towerborne also supports cross-play, so Xbox and PC players can join together no matter where they choose to play.

The Xbox launch comes alongside the Class Mastery update, which is bringing several improvements to the game based on things Steam players have been requesting. An updated world map and questline is joined by new enemies, new Umbra (spirit companions), a new skill system, and an improved group finder tool.

A packed slate gets even denser

While there is perhaps an asterisk mark to be applied here considering that Towerborne is launching on Xbox through Game Preview, and as such, the full 1.0 release will be at least a ways off yet, this is still another game further packing out the Xbox first-party lineup.

Compulsion Games' South of Midnight is already scheduled to arrive in April, while rumors continue to abound regarding a remake of Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if we get some more concrete, official information on that soon. In May, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to unleash hell.

The second half of the year won't be taking the foot off the pedal either, with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 set to start shredding in July. Obsidian Entertainment also has The Outer Worlds 2 set for sometime later this year, alongside Team Ninja and PlatinumGames' Xbox-published Ninja Gaiden 4.

I'm rapidly running out of space to play all the great games I want to check out (I'm not done with Monster Hunter Wilds yet!) but I'll definitely try and check out Towerborne when it launches on Xbox at the end of April.