This hotly anticipated Xbox Game Pass title sees another delay to the end of 2025

It looks like we're going to need a few more Jans to get The Alters over the finish the line to release.

One of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox Game Pass additions is getting delayed. 11 bit studios announced "The Alters", a strategy survival game where players must create clones of a man named Jan to survive and escape an increasingly hostile planet, will no longer meet its Q1 2025 release goal. Instead, the team will be taking the time to refine the game to release at a later, indeterminate date in 2025.

The Alters | Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Alters is an all-new sci-fi strategy and adventure IP developed and published by the Polish studio behind indie darlings This War of Mine and Frostpunk. The game focuses on the story of Jan Dolski, a worker under the Ally Corp, who doesn't sound ominous at all. Jan's life choices have landed him on a dangerous and remote planet that is growing increasingly hostile.

To survive, he will need to revisit the branching moments of his life where he made pivotal choices to create a new version of himself. With any luck, those new traits can help keep the entire team of Jans alive another day or maybe even escape the hellish planet they are stuck on.

With each new clone introduced to the team, there is the potential for conflicts to arise as each version of Jan has his own motivations and goals, which may not always be beneficial to the overall group.

Image 1 of 7 The Alters blends strategy and sci-fiction with survival gameplay. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Jan will need to explore the dangerous and hostile planet to acquire resources necessary to continue survival. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Jan will need to explore the dangerous and hostile planet to acquire resources necessary to continue survival. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) The Alters blends strategy and sci-fiction with survival gameplay. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Jan will need to explore the dangerous and hostile planet to acquire resources necessary to continue survival. (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Jan will need to explore the dangerous and hostile planet to acquire resources necessary to continue survival. (Image credit: 11 bit studios)

The Alters' first delay was likely a domino effect due to the pushback of Frostpunk 2's PC launch date. However, according to the statement put out by 11 bit studios, the reasoning behind this new launch window is so the team can focus on continuing to refine the gameplay prior to sending the title out on PC and consoles.

The announcement was presented as if it were a letter from the in-game corporation responsible for sending Jan out on his fateful adventure.

Subject: Project Dolly – Schedule UpdateDear Mr. Dolski,First and foremost, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for your persistent enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to Project Dolly—as reflected in the multitude of messages you have diligently sent to our… pic.twitter.com/60zBRqIE9yFebruary 12, 2025

A vague release window for The Alters

"While we recognize that this may not be the update you were hoping for, this additional time is being dedicated to further refining mission paramters and ensuring all essential systems meet Ally Corp's uncompromising standards," read the statement. The team also promised the delay was providing time for the integration of new enhancements that would make the game "more exciting and rewarding."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

11 bit studios did not assign a more specific release window to The Alters, erring instead with a generalized 2025 window and stating, "As you know, 'almost ready' is not part of Ally Corp's vocabulary." A properly confirmed release date is expected to be shared "in due course."



While the wait for The Alters has been extended, 11 bit studios still has a full roster of titles coming throughout this year. The Polish studio has been on a roll, both with self-developed titles and as an indie publisher. Players are still anticipating the previously released Frostpunk 2 port to finally launch on consoles this year, the recently announced Death Howl, and Moonlighter 2, the anticipated sequel to the indie roguelike meets shopkeeper sim. Other titles like Creatures of Ava, Indika, and The Thaumaturge have also been released under the 11 bit studios publishing banner in recent months.