Does Avowed have multiplayer or co-op? No, Avowed doesn't have any form of multiplayer or co-op play, and there's nothing to suggest Obsidian plans to develop any, either. However, it's always possible that someone might be able to mod it into the game on PC.

There's no multiplayer in Avowed, I'm sorry to say

Sadly, your adventuring party in Avowed can't include other players. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The adventures you'll get yourself into in fantasy RPGs like Obsidian Entertainment's newly released Avowed are a ton of fun to experience in single-player, but as games like Baldur's Gate 3 have shown, they can be just as entertaining — and at times, even more so — when played in co-op multiplayer. Working together to resolve complex quests or put together flashy and synergistic builds is a great way to enjoy the rich worlds that developers craft, after all, so it's no surprise that many Avowed players are hoping they can do that in the new Xbox and Windows PC RPG.

If you're one of them, I have some unfortunate news: Avowed doesn't have any kind of co-op or multiplayer functionality whatsoever, and is a completely single-player title. That will surely disappoint hopeful players that wanted to journey through the Living Lands of Eora with a couple buddies in lieu of the game's companions, but Obsidian has said that the lack of co-op ultimately worked out to Avowed's benefit.

Back in 2023, the developer publicly announced the cancellation of Avowed co-op, explaining that while the feature was originally included in Obsidian's plans as a hook to draw publishing partners to support the game, it ultimately proved to be too much of a barrier to the studio's vision. Thus, the developer axed co-op from development so that it could focus on crafting Avowed's RPG systems without having to worry about how they'd work in multiplayer.

... but a co-op mod could come in the future

Mods like Skyrim Together Reborn have brought co-op to single-player games that don't have it. Could something similar happen for Avowed? (Image credit: The Together Team)

Avowed doesn't have multiplayer right now, but could it get support for co-op in the future? Sadly, the chances of that happening seem pretty low, as Obsidian hasn't expressed any public interest in eventually adding multiplayer to the game. That said, it's not impossible, and if there's enough of a demand, it could come at some point. Still, I wouldn't get my hopes up for an official implementation.

What's more likely — but still a bit of a long shot, to be honest — is that someone will add an unofficial co-op function through modding. This has been done before in other single-player titles and RPGs like Skyrim with Skyrim Together Reborn, for example, though something to keep in mind is that projects like that tend to take many years to put together.

So, while a mod-added multiplayer solution could come at some point, I wouldn't expect one to get developed any time soon. Still, if Avowed attracts a strong modding community and there's a widespread demand for co-op from its players, you might be able to enjoy a playthrough with friends in a few years.

