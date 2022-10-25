Age of Mythology is finally getting a Definitive Edition remaster

What you need to know

Age of Empires turns 25 today, and it was celebrated by a special 25th anniversary broadcast.

It was announced during the broadcast that sibling game Age of Mythology is getting a remaster.

The game will be called Age of Mythology: Retold, complete with updated graphics and gameplay.

A teaser was also shown off for Age of Empires Mobile, listed as "Coming Soon."

Today during the Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast, it was revealed that a new Age of Mythology game is in the works. This has been requested countless times by fans of Microsoft's RTS games, no doubt due to the title's cult status.

While it has been a long wait, the game — known officially as Age of Mythology: Retold — promises to be a Definitive Edition version of the original game. There aren't yet a whole lot of details to share, but we do know that, like previous Definitive Edition remasters, we can look forward to overhauled graphics and gameplay fixes.

Gods will return. Heroes will rise. Legends will battle.Age of Mythology: Retold is coming.Bringing the Definitive Edition treatment to Age of Mythology, the game will feature beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more. Stay tuned... #AoE25 ⚡🔱 pic.twitter.com/bLjRLEUz1IOctober 25, 2022 See more

If Age of Mythology: Retold does indeed get the same treatment as Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, we'll hopefully see new maps, game modes, and more following its launch. This is speculation at this point, but Microsoft has been great at providing content for its remastered Age of Empires games.

The 25th anniversary broadcast also brought us a quick teaser for Age of Empires Mobile that will be playable on phones. There is currently a mobile version of the Age games known as Age of Empires Mobile: Return to Empire, but it's only available in China. There's no set release date yet; it's listed at "Coming Soon."

In other Age news, it was revealed today that Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition are coming to Xbox consoles next year. In the case of the latter title, new tutorials will be available to help train players on controller input, and new in-game AI will help manage resources. Keyboard and mouse support will be included, and you'll be able to crossplay with your friends on PC.

Age of Empires 2: DE is expected on Xbox January 31, 2023, while Age 4 is expected sometime in 2023.