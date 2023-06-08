Sonic Superstars is a new 2D Sonic game coming to Xbox and PC this year

What you need to know

Sonic Superstars is a brand-new 2D platforming game set in the expansive Sonic universe, and it's coming this year.

Announced at Summer Game Fest, Sonic Superstars is the first 2D Sonic game since the critically acclaimed Sonic Mania.

It features a beautiful art style, co-op gameplay, and a brand-new series of levels and enemies.

Sonic Superstars is coming to Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, and Switch in Fall 2023.

Sonic has tried countless times to adapt its classic speed-based gameplay to the modern 3D platforming genre, but few games have captured the magic of Sonic's original form factor. SEGA got the message, apparently, as a brand-new 2D Sonic game has been officially announced.

Sonic Superstars was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023, and combines a gorgeous, shifting art style with brand-new levels, co-op gameplay, and a new quest for Sonic and friends to stop the nefarious Dr. Eggman. You can view the reveal trailer below.

Sonic Superstars looks amazing, and is the first 2D Sonic game since the critically-acclaimed Sonic Mania from 2017. The last proper Sonic game was Sonic Frontiers, a 3D platforming game held back by technical issues and lackluster open-world design. It'll be interesting if Sonic Superstars can draw new players to the franchise while also appealing to the nostalgia of veteran Sonic fans.

Sonic Superstars officially releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC via Epic Games Store and Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2023. There's no exact release date or way to preorder, but I'm sure we'll hear more about Sonic Superstars ahead of release. I'm certainly excited to play it. Sonic Superstars could become one of the best Xbox games of the year for 2D platforming fans.

