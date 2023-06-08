Sonic Superstars is a new 2D Sonic game coming to Xbox and PC this year
A new 2D Sonic game has been announced, and it looks great.
What you need to know
- Sonic Superstars is a brand-new 2D platforming game set in the expansive Sonic universe, and it's coming this year.
- Announced at Summer Game Fest, Sonic Superstars is the first 2D Sonic game since the critically acclaimed Sonic Mania.
- It features a beautiful art style, co-op gameplay, and a brand-new series of levels and enemies.
- Sonic Superstars is coming to Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, and Switch in Fall 2023.
Sonic has tried countless times to adapt its classic speed-based gameplay to the modern 3D platforming genre, but few games have captured the magic of Sonic's original form factor. SEGA got the message, apparently, as a brand-new 2D Sonic game has been officially announced.
Sonic Superstars was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023, and combines a gorgeous, shifting art style with brand-new levels, co-op gameplay, and a new quest for Sonic and friends to stop the nefarious Dr. Eggman. You can view the reveal trailer below.
Sonic Superstars looks amazing, and is the first 2D Sonic game since the critically-acclaimed Sonic Mania from 2017. The last proper Sonic game was Sonic Frontiers, a 3D platforming game held back by technical issues and lackluster open-world design. It'll be interesting if Sonic Superstars can draw new players to the franchise while also appealing to the nostalgia of veteran Sonic fans.
Sonic Superstars officially releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC via Epic Games Store and Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2023. There's no exact release date or way to preorder, but I'm sure we'll hear more about Sonic Superstars ahead of release. I'm certainly excited to play it. Sonic Superstars could become one of the best Xbox games of the year for 2D platforming fans.
Don't miss a single announcement from Thursday's show by tuning into Windows Central's Summer Game Fest 2023 live blog, which is being updated constantly with every trailer and reveal from the show, including Sonic Superstars.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.