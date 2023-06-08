Mortal Kombat 1 gets gory gameplay debut at Summer Game Fest 2023

What you need to know

Mortal Kombat 1 is an upcoming fighting game being developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by WB Games.

At Summer Game Fest 2023, a first look at Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay shown, giving a look at the brutal new x-ray attacks, Kameo fighters, and Fatalities.

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated to launch on Sep. 19, 2023, with early access for anyone that preorders the Premium Edition or Kollector's Edition.

It's finally time to take a look at the brutal next evolution in Kombat.

During Summer Game Fest 2023, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games showed up with an extended look at Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay, giving an overview of the new ways fighters can pulverize each other. You can find the gameplay trailer on YouTube.

Director Ed Boon also took to the show stage to talk about the game, including detailing how Kameo Fighters will function. They are easy to use with "one button" activation allowing players to call in an assist during a fight. They have a cooldown however, so they can't be spammed but should instead be saved for critical moments.



Mortal Kombat 1 is currently scheduled to arrive on Sep. 19, 2023, with early access for anyone that preorders the Premium Edition or Kollector's Edition. The game will be available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Windows Central's take

Mortal Kombat 1 looks fantastic, even if covering it is always a challenge due to content restrictions, haha. Between that and Street Fighter 6, this is the most I've been into fighting games in a long time.

