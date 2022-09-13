Forza Horizon 5 cars: Full car list, new additions, DLC, gifts, and more
The Forza Horizon 5 car list is already impressive, and it's still growing.
Forza Horizon 5 takes car lovers and fanatics on a road trip across Mexico, spanning harsh deserts and lush rainforests. Playground Games has delivered its most ambitious and advanced entry yet, with the massive open world bringing countless trails to explore, dynamic seasons and weather, and countless other improvements to shake up every race.
Forza Horizon 5 is a veritable masterpiece of an open-world racing game, and has earned its place among the very best racing games around. This success can be attributed in no small part to the varied, comprehensive roster of cars and vehicles available to drive in Forza Horizon 5, which expands continually with the evolution of the Festival Playlist, the release of DLC and expansions, and more.
Forza Horizon 5 is now available on Xbox and PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, and continues to grow after launch. We'll update this list with every new car addition to Forza Horizon 5 post-launch. Our ultimate guide to Forza Horizon 5 contains everything you need to know about Playground Games' latest flagship racer aside from the impressively long car list.
Here's every car in Forza Horizon 5 so far, including Festival Playlist additions, DLC and expansions, gift cars, and beyond.
What are the newest cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Forza Horizon 5 released with the largest launch list of any Forza Horizon game, but that doesn't mean the list is done. Here, we'll keep track of all the most recent additions to Forza Horizon 5's impressive car roster, be it from DLC additions, gift cars, Festival Playlist rewards, and more.
Added Sept. 12, 2022
- 1991 Bentley Turbo R
- 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO
- 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
- 2021 Lynk & Co 03+
Added Aug. 11, 2022
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
- 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
- 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
- 1990 Subaru Legacy RS
- 2010 BMW M3 GTS (E92)
- 2020 Xpeng P7
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé
Added July 20, 2022
- 1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special
- 1971 Porsche 917/20 #23
- 1990 Porsche 911 Singer DLS
- 1993 Schuppan 962CR
- 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Gunther Werks
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #5 Veloce Racing
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #6 Rosberg X Racing
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #22 JBXE
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #23 Genesys Andretti United
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #42 XITE Racing Team
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #44 X44
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #58 McLaren Racing
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #99 Chip Ganassi Racing GMC Hummer EV
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #125 ABT Cupra XE
What is the full car list (so far) for Forza Horizon 5?
Racing games understandably revolve around their car collection, and Playground Games has ensured that Forza Horizon 5 is the most impressive in the series. With a launch list surpassing its predecessor and more cars arriving all the time via updates, DLC, and events, Forza Horizon 5's full car list is something to witness.
Forza Horizon 5's current car list numbers over 625 unique vehicles, and was well over 500 at launch. While this hasn't quite reached Forza Horizon 4's astounding 700-long car roster, FH5 still has several years of ongoing support ahead of it.
We'll continue to update and add to this list as we receive more information. If you notice we're missing any cars, or have made any mistakes, don't hesitate to let us know.
Note: This list is organized by manufacturer (alphabetical), then the year (oldest to newest). For greater ease in navigating the list, you can use "Ctrl + F" on your computer.
A
Acura
- 2001 Acura Integra Type-R
- 2002 Acura RSX Type-S
- 2017 Acura NSX
Alpine
- 1973 Alpine A110 1600s
- 2017 Alpine A110
Alumi Craft
- 2015 Alumi Craft Class 10
AMC
- 1973 AMC Gremlin X
AMG Transport Dynamics
- 2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST
Apollo
- 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
Ariel
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
- 2016 Ariel Nomad
Ascari
- 2012 Ascari KZ1R
Aston Martin
- 1964 Aston Martin DB5
- 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
- 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
- 2017 Aston Martin DB11
- 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
- 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
- 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car
- 2019 Aston Martin Vantage
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX
ATS
- 2018 ATS GT
Audi
- 1983 Audi Sport Quattro
- 1995 Audi RS 2 Avant
- 2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2003 Audi RS 6
- 2006 Audi RS 4
- 2009 Audi RS 6
- 2010 Audi TT RS Coupé
- 2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé
- 2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
- 2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI Quattro
- 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
- 2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2015 Audi S1
- 2015 Audi TTS Coupé
- 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
- 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupé
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan
- 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
Austin Healey
- 1958 Austin Healey Sprite MKI
Auto Union
- 1939 Auto Union Type D
B
BAC
- 2014 BAC Mono
Bentley
- 1930 Bentley 1-1/2 Litre Supercharged
- 1930 Bentley 8 Litre
- 1991 Bentley Turbo R
- 2016 Bentley Bentayga
- 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
BMW
- 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export
- 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
- 1981 BMW M1
- 1988 BMW M5
- 1991 BMW M3
- 1995 BMW M5
- 1997 BMW M3
- 2002 BMW M3-GTR
- 2002 BMW Z3 M Coupé
- 2003 BMW M5
- 2005 BMW M3
- 2008 BMW M3
- 2008 BMW Z4 M Coupé
- 2009 BMW M5
- 2010 BMW M3 GTS (E92)
- 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupé
- 2011 BMW X5 M
- 2012 BMW M5
- 2013 BMW M6 Coupé
- 2014 BMW M4 Coupé
- 2015 BMW I8
- 2015 BMW X6 M
- 2016 BMW M4 GTS
- 2016 BMW M2 Coupé
- 2018 BMW M5
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupé
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé
Brabham
- 2019 Brabham BT62
Bugatti
- 1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
- 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
- 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
- 2018 Bugatti Chiron
- 2019 Bugatti Divo
Buick
- 1970 Buick GSX
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
C
Cadillac
- 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
Can-Am
- 2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R
Caterham
- 2013 Caterham Superlight R500
Chevrolet
- 1953 Chevrolet Corvette
- 1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan
- 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
- 1960 Chevrolet Corvette
- 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409
- 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupé
- 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
- 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
- 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1996 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport
- 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
- 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé
D
Datsun
- 1970 Datsun 510
DeBerti Design
- 2013 DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
- 2018 DeBerti Design Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck
- 2018 DeBerti Design Ford F-150 Prerunner
- 2019 DeBerti Design Toyota Tacoma TRD "The Performance Truck"
DMC
- 1982 DMC DeLorean "DMC-12"
Dodge
- 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock
- 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
- 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
- 2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8
- 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- 2013 Dodge Viper SRT
- 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
- 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
- 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- 2018 Dodge Durango SRT
Donkervoort
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
E
Exomotive
- 2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road
Extreme E
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #5 Veloce Racing
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #6 Rosberg X Racing
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #22 JBXE
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #23 Genesys Andretti United
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #42 XITE Racing Team
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #44 X44
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #58 McLaren Racing
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #99 Chip Ganassi Racing GMC Hummer EV
- 2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #125 ABT Cupra XE
F
Ferrari
- 1957 Ferrari 250 California
- 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
- 1967 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 #24
- 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
- 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
- 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
- 1987 Ferrari F40
- 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
- 1992 Ferrari 512 Testa Rossa
- 1994 Ferrari F335 Berlinetta
- 1995 Ferrari F50
- 1996 Ferrari F50 GT
- 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
- 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
- 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
- 2005 Ferrari FXX
- 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
- 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
- 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO
- 2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution
- 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
- 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
- 2014 Ferrari California T
- 2014 Ferrari FXX K
- 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2015 Ferrari F12tdf
- 2017 Ferrari 488 Challenge #25 Corse Clienti
- 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast
- 2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso
- 2017 Ferrari J50
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- 2018 Ferrari Portofino
- 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
- 2019 Ferrari Monza SP2
- 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo
- 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Ford
- 1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupé
- 1940 Ford De Luxe Coupé
- 1956 Ford F-100
- 1959 Ford Anglia 105E
- 1964 Ford GT40 MKI
- 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupé
- 1965 Ford Transit
- 1966 Ford GT40 MK II #2 Le Mans
- 1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
- 1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1
- 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- 1970 Ford GT70
- 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
- 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
- 1973 Ford Capri RS3100
- 1973 Ford Escort RS1600
- 1975 Ford Bronco
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800 MKII #5
- 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
- 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
- 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
- 1986 Ford Mustang SVO
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R
- 1994 Ford Supervan 3
- 1999 Ford Racing Puma
- 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R
- 2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- 2003 Ford Focus RS
- 2005 Ford GT
- 2009 Ford Focus RS
- 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
- 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
- 2011 Ford Transit Supersportvan
- 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2014 Ford F-150 #11 Rockstar Trophy Truck
- 2014 Ford Fiesta ST
- 2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit UTE
- 2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
- 2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
- 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R
- 2017 Ford Bronco #25 Ultra4 Racing "Brocky"
- 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- 2017 Ford Fiesta #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC
- 2017 Ford Fiesta RS M-Sport
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 2017 Ford GT
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- 2018 Ford Mustang RTR #25
- 2018 Ford Mustang RTR #88
- 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5
- 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
- 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2020 Ford Performance Bronco R #2069
- 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum
- 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400
Formula Drift
- 1989 Formula Drift BMW 325i #98
- 1995 Formula Drift Toyota Supra MKIV #34
- 1997 Formula Drift Nissan 240SX #777
- 2006 Formula Drift Dodge Viper SRT10 #43
- 2007 Formula Drift Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano #117
- 2009 Formula Drift Mazda RX-8 #99
- 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777
- 2015 Formula Drift Ford Mustang #13
- 2016 Formula Drift HSV GEN-F Maloo #530
- 2017 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette Z06 #357
- 2018 Formula Drift Nissan 370Z #64
- 2019 Formula Drift Toyota Corolla Hatchback #411
- 2020 Formula Drift BMW M2 #91
- 2020 Formula Drift Toyota Supra GR #151
Forsberg Racing
- 1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan Datsun 280Z "Gold Leader"
- 2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Camry Gumout 2JZ Stock Car
- 2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z "SafariZ" Safari Rally Tribute
Funco Motorsports
- 2018 Funco Motorsports F9
G
GMC
- 1970 GMC Jimmy
- 1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
H
HDT
- 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
Hennessey
- 2012 Hennessey Venom GT
- 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6
- 2021 Hennessey Venom F5
Holden
- 1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
- 1974 Holden Sandman HQ Panel Van
- 1977 Holden Torana A9X
Honda
- 1974 Honda Civic RS
- 1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen
- 1991 Honda CR-X SiR
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 1994 Honda Prelude Si
- 1997 Honda Civic Type R
- 2003 Honda S2000
- 2004 Honda Civic Type R
- 2005 Honda NSX-R
- 2005 Honda NSX-R GT
- 2007 Honda Civic Type R
- 2009 Honda S2000 CR
- 2016 Honda Civic Coupé GRC
- 2016 Honda Civic Type R
- 2018 Honda Civic Type R
Hoonigan
- 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air
- 1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang "Hoonicorn"
- 1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang Gymkhana 10 "Hoonicorn"
- 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova
- 1977 Hoonigan Ford F-150 Gymkhana 10 "Hoonitruck"
- 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800
- 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
- 1991 Hoonigan Ford Escort Cosworth Gymkhana 10 Group A
- 1991 Hoonigan Porsche 911 Turbo Rauh-Welt Begriff
- 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 "Twerkstallion"
- 1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC "Cossie V2"
- 2016 Hoonigan Ford Focus RS Gymkhana 10 RX
Hot Wheels
- 1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod
- 1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom
- 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill
- 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II
- 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
- 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
- 2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade
- 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod
- 2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker
- 2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ
- 2018 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro COPO
- 2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bone Shaker
HSV
- 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
- 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS Maloo Limited Edition
Hummer
- 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha
Hyundai
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
I
Infiniti
- 2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept
International
- 1970 International Scout 800A
Italdesign
- 2018 Italdesign Zerouno
J
Jaguar
- 1956 Jaguar D-Type
- 1959 Jaguar MK II 3.8
- 1961 Jaguar E-Type
- 1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type
- 1966 Jaguar XJ13
- 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR
- 2010 Jaguar C-X75
- 2012 Jaguar XKR-S
- 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupé
- 2015 Jaguar XE-S
- 2015 Jaguar XFR-S
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S
- 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7
- 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S
- 2018 Jaguar I-Pace
Jeep
- 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
- 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
- 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
K
Koenigsegg
- 2002 Koenigsegg CC8S
- 2008 Koenigsegg CCGT
- 2015 Koenigsegg One:1
- 2016 Koenigsegg Regera
- 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
KTM
- 2013 KTM X-Bow R
- 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR
L
Lamborghini
- 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
- 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT
- 1986 Lamborghini LM 002
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR
- 2008 Lamborghini Reventón
- 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador J
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
- 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4
- 2013 Lamborghini Veneno
- 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4
- 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce
- 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo
Land Rover
- 1972 Land Rover Series III
- 1973 Land Rover Range Rover
- 1997 Land Rover Defender 90
- 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
- 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition
- 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X
Lexus
- 1997 Lexus SC300
- 2010 Lexus LFA
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
Local Motors
- 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
Lola
- 1969 Lola T70 MKIIIB #6 Penske Sunoco
Lotus
- 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
- 1989 Lotus Vauxhall Carlton
- 1997 Lotus Elise GT1
- 1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190
- 2012 Lotus Exige S
- 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
- 2020 Lotus Evija
Lynk & Co
- 2021 Lynk & Co 03+
M
Maserati
- 1939 Maserati 8CTF
- 2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa
- 2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S
- 2017 Maserati Levante S
Mazda
- 1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7
- 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1997 Mazda RX-7
- 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A
- 2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5
- 2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
- 2013 Mazda MX-5
- 2016 Mazda MX-5
McLaren
- 1993 McLaren F1
- 1997 McLaren F1 GT
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 2014 McLaren 650S Spider
- 2015 McLaren 570S Coupé
- 2015 McLaren 650S Coupé
- 2018 McLaren 600LT Coupé
- 2018 McLaren 720S
- 2018 McLaren Senna
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- 2019 McLaren Speedtail
- 2020 McLaren GT
- 2021 McLaren 620R
- 2021 McLaren 765LT
Mercedes-AMG
- 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S
- 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
- 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE
Mercedes-Benz
- 1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK
- 1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
- 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
- 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupé
- 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
- 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
- 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6
- 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Mercury
- 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler
Meyers
- 1971 Meyers Manx
MG
- 1986 MG Metro 6R4
- 2005 MG XPower SV-R
- 2015 MG MG3
Mini
- 1965 Mini Cooper S
- 2009 Mini John Cooper Works
- 2012 Mini John Cooper Works GP
- 2013 Mini X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman
- 2018 Mini X-Raid John Cooper Works Buggy
- 2018 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4
- 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP
Mitsubishi
- 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R
- 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
- 1997 Mitsubishi GTO
- 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
- 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
- 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR
- 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR
Morgan
- 2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler
Morris
- 1953 Morris Minor 1000
Mosler
- 2006 Mosler MT900 GT3
- 2010 Mosler MT900S
N
Napier
- 1933 Napier Napier-Railton
NIO
- 2016 NIO EP9
Nissan
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
- 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
- 1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (HR31)
- 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R
- 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
- 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K's
- 1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM
- 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
- 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid
- 2010 Nissan 370Z
- 2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition
- 2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept
- 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35)
- 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO
- 2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
Noble
- 2004 Noble M400
- 2010 Noble M600
O
Oldsmobile
- 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado
Opel
- 1984 Opel Manta 400
P
Pagani
- 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
- 2010 Pagani Zonda R
- 2016 Pagani Huayra BC
Peel
- 1962 Peel P50
- 1965 Peel Trident
Penhall
- 2011 Penhall "The Cholla"
Peugeot
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
- 1991 Peugeot 205 Rallye
- 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000
Plymouth
- 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
Polaris
- 2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
Pontiac
- 1965 Pontiac GTO
- 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
Porsche
- 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
- 1959 Porsche 356 A 1600 Super
- 1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special
- 1970 Porsche 914/6
- 1970 Porsche 917 LH #3
- 1971 Porsche 917/20 #23
- 1973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS
- 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
- 1985 Porsche 959 #185 Prodrive Rally Raid
- 1987 Porsche 959
- 1989 Porsche 911 #65 Rothsport Racing "Desert Flyer"
- 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
- 1990 Porsche 911 Singer DLS
- 1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S
- 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Gunther Werks
- 1995 Porsche 911 GT2
- 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
- 2003 Porsche Carrera GT
- 2004 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
- 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S
- 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
- 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
- 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
- 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
- 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
- 2018 Porsche Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid
- 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)
- 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
- 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
R
Radical
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
Raesr
- 2019 Raesr Tachyon Speed
Reliant
- 1972 Reliant Supervan III
Renault
- 1967 Renault 8 Gordini
- 1968 Renault 4L Export
- 1980 Renault 5 Turbo
- 1993 Renault Clio Williams
- 2008 Renault Mégane R26.R
- 2013 Renault Clio R.S. 200 EDC
- 2018 Renault MEGANE R.S.
Rimac
- 2019 Rimac Concept Two
RJ Anderson
- 2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
S
Saleen
- 2004 Saleen S7
- 2018 Saleen S1
Schuppan
- 1993 Schuppan 962CR
Shelby
- 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
- 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé
SIERRA Cars
- 2020 SIERRA Cars ALPHA #23 Yokohama
- 2021 SIERRA Cars RX3
Subaru
- 1990 Subaru Legacy RS
- 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI
- 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- 2011 Subaru WRX STI
- 2013 Subaru BRZ
- 2015 Subaru WRX STI
- 2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar
- 2019 Subaru STI S209
T
Toyota
- 1969 Toyota 2000GT
- 1974 Toyota Celica GT
- 1979 Toyota FJ40
- 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex
- 1989 Toyota MR2 SC
- 1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185
- 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT
- 1993 Toyota T100 #1 Baja Truck
- 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
- 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I
- 2013 Toyota 86
- 2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
- 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
- 2020 Toyota Supra GR
- 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro
TVR
- 1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12
- 2005 TVR Sagaris
- 2018 TVR Griffith
U
Ultima
- 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupé 1020
V
Vauxhall
- 2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
- 2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
Volkswagen
- 1963 Volkswagen Beetle
- 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
- 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug
- 1970 Volkswagen Stock Bug #1107 Desert Dingo Racing
- 1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
- 1982 Volkswagen Pickup LX
- 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v MK2
- 1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
- 1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 MK3
- 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
- 2010 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
- 2014 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf R
Volvo
- 1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution
- 1997 Volvo 850 R
- 2015 Volvo V60 Polestar
VUHL
- 2017 VUHL 05RR
W
Willys
- 1945 Willys MB Jeep
Wuling
- 2013 Wuling Sunshine S
X
Xpeng
- 2020 Xpeng P7
Z
Zenvo
- 2016 Zenvo ST1
- 2019 Zenvo TSR-S
What are the Forza Edition cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Forza Edition cars represent the pinnacle of a player's car collection, and return en masse in Forza Horizon 5. These cars are exclusive versions of pre-existing vehicles, often with unique liveries, custom tuning, and powerful perks (including increased XP, credit rewards, and more). Forza Edition cars are rare, hard to obtain, and are undeniably attractive to collectors.
Here's every Forza Edition car in Forza Horizon 5.
- 1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupé Forza Edition
- This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller
- This car possesses a Skills Boost perk, and features a custom livery inspired by the FH5 LE Xbox Controller
- 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Forza Edition
- This car can be acquired from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Clean Kills Boost perk
- 1953 Morris Minor 1000 Forza Edition
- This car can be acquired from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Credits Boost perk
- 1963 Volkswagen Beetle Forza Edition
- This car is acquired by earning 3 Stars in every chapter of the "Vocho" Horizon Story
- This car possesses a Speed Skills Boost perk
- 1965 Mini Cooper S Forza Edition
- This car is acquired through the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist during Series 5
- This car possesses a Stunt Skills Boost perk
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition
- This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC
- This car possesses a Drift Skills Boost perk, and exclusive cosmetic and performance upgrades
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 Forza Edition
- This car is acquired by completing the Nissan manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5
- It's currently unknown what perks or attributes this car possesses
- 1971 Meyers Manx Forza Edition
- This car can be obtained from Wheelspins and the Festival Playlist
- This car possesses a Destruction Skills Boost perk
- 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition
- This car can be obtained from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Drift Skills Boost perk
- 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition
- This car can be acquired from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Speed Skills Boost perk
- 1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition
- This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC
- This car possesses a Stunt Skills Boost perk, and exclusive cosmetic and performance upgrades
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Edition
- This car can be acquired from Wheelspins and the Forzathon Shop
- This car possesses an Event XP Boost perk
- 2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition
- This car can be acquired from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Clean Skills Boost perk
- 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition
- This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC
- This car possesses an Event XP Boost perk, and exclusive cosmetic and performance upgrades
- 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition
- This car can be acquired from Wheelspins and the Forzathon Shop
- This car possesses a Skills Boost perk
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck Forza Edition
- This car is acquired from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Destruction Skills Boost perk
- 2016 Pagani Huayra BC Forza Edition
- This car can be acquired from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Clean Skills Boost perk
- 2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road Forza Edition
- This car is acquired from Wheelspins
- This car possesses a Destruction Skills Boost perk
- 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Forza Edition
- This car is acquired by completing the Porsche manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5
- This car possesses a Stunt Skills Boost perk
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Forza Edition
- It's currently unknown how to acquire this car
- It's currently unknown what perks or attributes this car possesses
What are the gift cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Every so often, Playground likes to celebrate its dedicated community of Forza Horizon players by gifting them a car through the in-game Message Center. These gift cars can come due to certain promos or events, as a reward for prolonged series or game loyalty, and the arrival of new expansions, DLC, or even games. Gift cars come in all shapes and sizes, with some only available for a limited time.
Loyalty Rewards
Forza Horizon 5 features Loyalty Rewards, which, as the name implies, rewards you for playing past Forza titles. There are seven Loyalty Rewards cars in all, with each one corresponding to the cover car on a previous Forza game. These cars aren't unique in any way, but it's still an awesome way to expand your Garage in Forza Horizon 5 right at the beginning of the game.
Forza Horizon 5's Loyalty Rewards include:
- Forza Horizon: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS
- Forza Motorsport 5: 2013 McLaren P1
- Forza Horizon 2: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
- Forza Motorsport 6: 2017 Ford GT
- Forza Horizon 3: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- Forza Motorsport 7: 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- Forza Horizon 4: 2018 McLaren Senna
Message Center cars
Occasionally, Playground Games will provide free cars, sometimes with exclusive liveries or upgrades, through the in-game Message Center. These free cars come in all shapes and sizes, and are provided for any number of reasons, like playing the game consistently or logging in during a special time of year. Here are all the Message Center cars that have been gifted in Forza Horizon 5.
- Día de Muertos 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray: This unique car was designed in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and actor Xolo Maridueña, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos.
- Available Nov. 5 to Dec. 31, 2021, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder: This unique car was released as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration, and features an exclusive livery featuring many of Xbox's biggest hits and more.
- Available Nov. 15, 2021, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- Ugly Sweater 2016 Dodge Viper ACR: This unique car was released as a celebration of the Holidays and Christmas, and features the exclusive "Ugly Sweater" livery.
- Available from Dec. 17, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- New Year's 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupé: This unique car was released as a celebration of New Year's and the arrival of 2022, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the holiday.
- Available from Jan. 3, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- Kwik Fit 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug: This unique car was released as part of a collaboration between car servicing company Kwik Fit and Forza Horizon 5, and features a custom livery designed by community creator Jason Backhouse.
- Available from Jan. 7, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite 2016 Jeep Trailcat: This unique car was released as a celebration of 343 Industries and Halo Infinite, and features a custom livery filled with plenty of Halo-inspired details, including the Master Chief and more.
- Available from Jan. 21, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- Lunar New Year's 1961 Jaguar E-Type: This unique car was released as a celebration of China's Lunar New Year, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the holiday.
- Available from Jan. 31, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- Earth Day 2015 BMW I8: This unique car was released as a celebration of Earth Day, and features an exclusive Earth Day-themed Xbox livery.
- Available from April 22, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- Pride Month 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster: This unique car was released as a celebration of Pride Month, and features an exclusive rainbow livery.
- Available from June 16, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
- "Bad Decisions" 1971 Meyers Manx: This unique car was released as a celebration of the release of "Bad Decisions" by Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg, and features an exclusive livery.
- Available from Aug. 5, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5
What are the DLC cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Forza Horizon games can add new cars to the list via a ton of different methods, but the most common is through DLC or expansions, such as the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass. DLC cars may require additional purchases to acquire, but it's one of several ways Playground Games can introduce a wide variety of vehicles to Forza Horizon 5, especially vehicles that may not have been possible at launch (DLC can allow for new partnerships and agreements).
Here are all of the DLC cars (so far) in Forza Horizon 5.
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is the first DLC expansion for FH5, and is available as a standalone purchase, through the Expansions Bundle DLC, the Premium Add-ons Bundle DLC, and through Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition. The expansion includes an all-new area with a standalone campaign, four unique biomes, plenty of Hot Wheels racing action on wild and varied tracks, and, most relevant to this guide, new cars.
Here's every car we know of included in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels.
- 1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod
- Available through Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Horizon Wheelspins, and Horizon Super Wheelspins
- 1993 Schuppan 962CR
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
- Available through Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Horizon Wheelspins, and Horizon Super Wheelspins
- 2006 Mosler MT900 GT3
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod
- Available through Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Horizon Wheelspins, and Horizon Super Wheelspins
- 2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2018 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro COPO
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2019 Brabham BT62
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2020 SIERRA Cars ALPHA #23 Yokohama
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- 2021 Hennessey Venom F5
- Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass
The Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass is an optional DLC purchase for Forza Horizon 5, and includes an additional 42 vehicles added to FH5 after launch. Players gained access to eight new cars as soon as Forza Horizon 5 released, with an extra car added every week for the following 34 weeks.
Here's every car included in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.
- 2019 Subaru STI S209
- Available starting Nov. 18, 2021
- 1967 Renault 8 Gordini
- Available starting Nov. 25, 2021
- 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler
- Available starting Dec. 2, 2021
- 2017 Ferrari J50
- Available starting Dec. 9, 2021
- 2019 Ferrari Monza SP2
- Available starting Dec. 16, 2021
- 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT
- Available starting Dec. 23, 2021
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo
- Available starting Dec. 30, 2021
- 1966 Jaguar XJ13
- Available starting Jan. 6, 2022
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR
- Available starting Jan. 13, 2022
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Available starting Jan. 20, 2022
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- Available starting Jan. 27, 2022
- 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
- Available starting Feb. 3, 2022
- 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R
- Available starting Feb. 10, 2022
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf R
- Available starting Feb. 17, 2022
- 2005 MG XPower SV-R
- Available starting Feb. 24, 2022
- 1986 Ford Mustang SVO
- Available starting March 3, 2022
- 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro
- Available starting March 10, 2022
- 2004 Noble M400
- Available starting March 17, 2022
- 2017 Ferrari 488 Challenge #25 Corse Clienti
- Available starting March 24, 2022
- 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado
- Available starting March 31, 2022
- 2021 McLaren 620R
- Available starting April 7, 2022
- 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP
- Available starting April 14, 2022
- 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
- Available starting April 21, 2022
- 2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Available starting April 28, 2022
- 2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z "SafariZ" Safari Rally Tribute
- Available starting May 5, 2022
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
- Available starting May 12, 2022
- 2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8
- Available starting May 19, 2022
- 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupé
- Available starting May 26, 2022
- 2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan
- Available starting June 2, 2022
- 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupé
- Available starting June 9, 2022
- 1982 Volkswagen Pickup LX
- Available starting June 16, 2022
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX
- Available starting June 23, 2022
- 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
- Available starting June 30, 2022
- 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
- Available starting July 7, 2022
Forza Horizon 5 Formula Drift Cars Pack
The Forza Horizon 5 Formula Drift Cars Pack is included in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, and features six Formula Drift cars. These are new Formula Drift cars, including models from Toyota. There are also two cars from Forsberg Racing included in this pack. The cars in the Forza Horizon 5 Formula Drift Cars Pack include:
- 1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan Datsun 280Z "Gold Leader"
- 1995 Formula Drift Toyota Supra MKIV #34
- 2009 Formula Drift Mazda RX-8 #99
- 2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Camry Gumout 2JZ Stock Car
- 2017 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette Z06 #357
- 2019 Formula Drift Toyota Corolla Hatchback #411
- 2020 Formula Drift BMW M2 #91
- 2020 Formula Drift Toyota Supra GR #151
Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack
The Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack is an optional DLC purchase for Forza Horizon 5, and includes a variety of in-game rewards like five pre-tuned cars. These cars provide a hefty advantage to players just starting out, and cover a variety of race events. Here are the cars included in the Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack DLC:
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ "Welcome Pack"
- 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR "Welcome Pack"
- 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione "Welcome Pack"
- 2020 Ford Performance Bronco R #2069 "Welcome Pack"
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S "Welcome Pack"
Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership
The Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership is an optional DLC purchase for Forza Horizon 5, and includes a variety of in-game rewards like three exclusive Forza Edition cars. These are valuable cars with entirely unique cosmetic and performance upgrades, and provide a lot of value to players. Here are the cars included in the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC:
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition
- 1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition
- 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition
Xbox & OPI Nail Polish Collection reward
Xbox and OPI teamed up for a limited time collection of Xbox-themed nail polish, with in-game rewards for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite for purchasing $20 or more of nail polish from retailers Ulta Beauty and Amazon, respectively. From Dec. 26, 2021 to March 31, 2022, players who purchased $20 or more of Xbox and OPI nail polish from Ulta Beauty could submit their receipt and redeem a code for an exclusive in-game car: 2017 Ford GT OPI Edition.
The car features a unique livery and name, but is not a Forza Edition car and as such does not include additional upgrades or perks over the regular 2017 Ford GT.
What are the Barn Find cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Barn Finds are a mainstay in the Forza Horizon series, and let players dynamically find abandoned classics and legendary cars scattered throughout the map. Some of the coolest cars in Forza Horizon games can only be found in these exclusive Barn Finds. Check out our guide on Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds, which details all 15 Barn Find vehicles, how to unlock them, and the exact location of every barn.
What are the Festival Playlist cars for Forza Horizon 5?
Forza Horizon 5 is a live service game, which means it evolves over time as Playground Games releases updates and adds new content. The Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is the biggest source of new content, and refreshes weekly with all-new events, challenges, and rewards. The Festival Playlist is how Playground will add a ton of new cars to FH5 over time, and is a great way to obtain rare and valuable cars. Check the guide above to learn everything you need to know about the Festival Playlist in Forza Horizon 5.
What are the Car Mastery cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Every Forza Horizon 5 car features a series of Car Mastery Perks, which provide a variety of in-game bonuses and rewards like free Credits, XP, and Wheelspins, increased Event and Skills XP, Skills Perks, and more. Players can unlock these Car Mastery Perks with Skill Points, which are acquired by pulling off awesome Skills. These Car Mastery Perks are a great way to squeeze more value out of your favorite cars, or to earn back some of what you invested into a vehicle.
However, these Car Mastery Perks aren't just bonuses for the car with which you unlock them. Players can acquire free cars through the Car Mastery Tree, including five cars that are exclusive to Car Mastery and can only be unlocked through the Car Mastery Tree of specific cars. Here are all the exclusive Car Mastery cars in Forza Horizon 5, and the car with which you can unlock them.
- 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
- Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 1991 Hoonigan Porsche 911 Turbo Rauh-Welt Begriff
- Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1995 Porsche 911 GT2
- 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 "Twerkstallion"
- Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7
- 1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR
- Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 2013 DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
- Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
What are the other cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Cover cars
Playground Games kept the cover cars for Forza Horizon 5 close to their chest for ages, but the secret was finally spilled during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event, when Playground finally revealed the cover art and cars for Forza Horizon 5. Many players speculated that the delayed wait for an announcement indicated Playground was waiting on a brand-new car to be revealed, but it turns out initial guesses were spot on.
The official Forza Horizon 5 cover cars include:
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE
- 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands
These are excellent choices for FH5, with each car being truly impressive in their own right. The Mercedes-AMG ONE combines Formula 1 hybrid technology with a street-legal car for the first time, resulting in an incredible hypercar. On the other hand, Ford has revived their long-dormant Bronco moniker with a rugged and versatile off-roading monster. Both cars should be well suited to FH5's diverse Mexican landscapes.
- Forza Horizon: 2013 SRT Dodge Viper GTS
- Forza Horizon 2: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán
- Forza Horizon 3: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario and 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Forza Horizon 4: 2018 McLaren Senna and 1997 Land Rover Defender 90
- Forza Horizon 5: 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands
Starter cars
Comparisons to Pokémon aside, Forza Horizon games do grant players a choice of starter car when they're first beginning their latest journey. Forza Horizon 5 will continue this tradition by granting players the choice of three different vehicles when they start the game. However, FH5 will deviate from the norm by adding all three starter cars to your garage, regardless of which vehicle you choose to begin with.
Here are the three starter cars (and the first cars you'll earn) in Forza Horizon 5.
- 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray
- 2020 Toyota Supra GR
- 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands
Preorder cars
New Forza entries have historically featured several preorder cars, or vehicles exclusive to preorders at specific retailers. The move saw customers who purchased the title at storefronts like Amazon and Best Buy receive exclusive rides, otherwise unobtainable in-game. These preorder cars were tuned to be exceptionally powerful, and quickly became some of the rarest cars in their respective games, leaving many community members to be frustrated after launch.
Playground Games has transitioned away from this theme with Forza Horizon 5, and has confirmed that there are no preorder cars arriving with the game. Overall, it doesn't matter where or how you preorder or purchase Forza Horizon 5, as no editions will come with exclusive vehicles.
However, players can earn an exclusive Forza Edition car by purchasing the limited-edition Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Controller, which can now be purchased (you can read more about this above).
Forza Horizon 5
Access hundreds of realistic cars and explore a massive, diverse map inspired by Mexico in Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5. New cars are added all the time, giving players more reasons to return time after time.
Forza Horizon 5 is included in Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, all of which is apart of Microsoft's Ultimate gaming subscription. Subscribers also get discounts on FH5 and all its DLC.
