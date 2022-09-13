Forza Horizon 5 cars: Full car list, new additions, DLC, gifts, and more

Forza Horizon 5 takes car lovers and fanatics on a road trip across Mexico, spanning harsh deserts and lush rainforests. Playground Games has delivered its most ambitious and advanced entry yet, with the massive open world bringing countless trails to explore, dynamic seasons and weather, and countless other improvements to shake up every race.

Forza Horizon 5 is a veritable masterpiece of an open-world racing game, and has earned its place among the very best racing games around. This success can be attributed in no small part to the varied, comprehensive roster of cars and vehicles available to drive in Forza Horizon 5, which expands continually with the evolution of the Festival Playlist, the release of DLC and expansions, and more.

Forza Horizon 5 is now available on Xbox and PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, and continues to grow after launch. We'll update this list with every new car addition to Forza Horizon 5 post-launch. Our ultimate guide to Forza Horizon 5 contains everything you need to know about Playground Games' latest flagship racer aside from the impressively long car list.

Here's every car in Forza Horizon 5 so far, including Festival Playlist additions, DLC and expansions, gift cars, and beyond.

What are the newest cars in Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 released with the largest launch list of any Forza Horizon game, but that doesn't mean the list is done. Here, we'll keep track of all the most recent additions to Forza Horizon 5's impressive car roster, be it from DLC additions, gift cars, Festival Playlist rewards, and more.

Check back regularly to see the newest cars in Forza Horizon 5.

Added Sept. 12, 2022

1991 Bentley Turbo R

2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO

2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

2021 Lynk & Co 03+

Added Aug. 11, 2022

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

1955 Porsche 550A Spyder

1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A

1990 Subaru Legacy RS

2010 BMW M3 GTS (E92)

2020 Xpeng P7

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé

Added July 20, 2022

1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special

1971 Porsche 917/20 #23

1990 Porsche 911 Singer DLS

1993 Schuppan 962CR

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Gunther Werks

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #5 Veloce Racing

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #6 Rosberg X Racing

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #22 JBXE

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #23 Genesys Andretti United

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #42 XITE Racing Team

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #44 X44

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #58 McLaren Racing

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #99 Chip Ganassi Racing GMC Hummer EV

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #125 ABT Cupra XE

What is the full car list (so far) for Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Xbox)

Racing games understandably revolve around their car collection, and Playground Games has ensured that Forza Horizon 5 is the most impressive in the series. With a launch list surpassing its predecessor and more cars arriving all the time via updates, DLC, and events, Forza Horizon 5's full car list is something to witness.

Forza Horizon 5's current car list numbers over 625 unique vehicles, and was well over 500 at launch. While this hasn't quite reached Forza Horizon 4's astounding 700-long car roster, FH5 still has several years of ongoing support ahead of it.

We'll continue to update and add to this list as we receive more information. If you notice we're missing any cars, or have made any mistakes, don't hesitate to let us know.

Note: This list is organized by manufacturer (alphabetical), then the year (oldest to newest). For greater ease in navigating the list, you can use "Ctrl + F" on your computer.

A

Acura

2001 Acura Integra Type-R

2002 Acura RSX Type-S

2017 Acura NSX

Alpine

1973 Alpine A110 1600s

2017 Alpine A110

Alumi Craft

2015 Alumi Craft Class 10

AMC

1973 AMC Gremlin X

AMG Transport Dynamics

2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST

Apollo

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

Ariel

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

2016 Ariel Nomad

Ascari

2012 Ascari KZ1R

Aston Martin

1964 Aston Martin DB5

2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12

2017 Aston Martin DB11

2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

2021 Aston Martin DBX

ATS

2018 ATS GT

Audi

1983 Audi Sport Quattro

1995 Audi RS 2 Avant

2001 Audi RS 4 Avant

2003 Audi RS 6

2006 Audi RS 4

2009 Audi RS 6

2010 Audi TT RS Coupé

2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé

2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback

2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI Quattro

2013 Audi RS 4 Avant

2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2015 Audi RS 6 Avant

2015 Audi S1

2015 Audi TTS Coupé

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2018 Audi RS 4 Avant

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupé

2018 Audi TT RS

2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan

2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

Austin Healey

1958 Austin Healey Sprite MKI

Auto Union

1939 Auto Union Type D

B

BAC

2014 BAC Mono

Bentley

1930 Bentley 1-1/2 Litre Supercharged

1930 Bentley 8 Litre

1991 Bentley Turbo R

2016 Bentley Bentayga

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

BMW

1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export

1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

1981 BMW M1

1988 BMW M5

1991 BMW M3

1995 BMW M5

1997 BMW M3

2002 BMW M3-GTR

2002 BMW Z3 M Coupé

2003 BMW M5

2005 BMW M3

2008 BMW M3

2008 BMW Z4 M Coupé

2009 BMW M5

2010 BMW M3 GTS (E92)

2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupé

2011 BMW X5 M

2012 BMW M5

2013 BMW M6 Coupé

2014 BMW M4 Coupé

2015 BMW I8

2015 BMW X6 M

2016 BMW M4 GTS

2016 BMW M2 Coupé

2018 BMW M5

2019 BMW Z4

2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupé

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé

Brabham

2019 Brabham BT62

Bugatti

1926 Bugatti Type 35 C

1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport

2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

2018 Bugatti Chiron

2019 Bugatti Divo

Buick

1970 Buick GSX

1987 Buick Regal GNX

C

Cadillac

2016 Cadillac ATS-V

2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan

Can-Am

2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R

Caterham

2013 Caterham Superlight R500

Chevrolet

1953 Chevrolet Corvette

1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

1960 Chevrolet Corvette

1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupé

1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454

1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport

1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1996 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé

D

Datsun

1970 Datsun 510

DeBerti Design

2013 DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

2018 DeBerti Design Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck

2018 DeBerti Design Ford F-150 Prerunner

2019 DeBerti Design Toyota Tacoma TRD "The Performance Truck"

DMC

1982 DMC DeLorean "DMC-12"

Dodge

1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8

2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

2013 Dodge Viper SRT

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

2016 Dodge Viper ACR

2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Donkervoort

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

E

Exomotive

2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road

Extreme E

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #5 Veloce Racing

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #6 Rosberg X Racing

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #22 JBXE

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #23 Genesys Andretti United

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #42 XITE Racing Team

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #44 X44

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #58 McLaren Racing

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #99 Chip Ganassi Racing GMC Hummer EV

2022 Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 #125 ABT Cupra XE

F

Ferrari

1957 Ferrari 250 California

1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1967 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 #24

1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4

1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT

1984 Ferrari 288 GTO

1987 Ferrari F40

1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione

1992 Ferrari 512 Testa Rossa

1994 Ferrari F335 Berlinetta

1995 Ferrari F50

1996 Ferrari F50 GT

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

2005 Ferrari FXX

2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution

2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2013 Ferrari LaFerrari

2014 Ferrari California T

2014 Ferrari FXX K

2015 Ferrari 488 GTB

2015 Ferrari F12tdf

2017 Ferrari 488 Challenge #25 Corse Clienti

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso

2017 Ferrari J50

2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo

2018 Ferrari Portofino

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ford

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupé

1940 Ford De Luxe Coupé

1956 Ford F-100

1959 Ford Anglia 105E

1964 Ford GT40 MKI

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupé

1965 Ford Transit

1966 Ford GT40 MK II #2 Le Mans

1966 Ford Lotus Cortina

1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1970 Ford GT70

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO

1973 Ford Capri RS3100

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1975 Ford Bronco

1977 Ford Escort RS1800

1977 Ford Escort RS1800 MKII #5

1981 Ford Fiesta XR2

1985 Ford RS200 Evolution

1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo

1986 Ford Mustang SVO

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R

1994 Ford Supervan 3

1999 Ford Racing Puma

2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R

2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

2003 Ford Focus RS

2005 Ford GT

2009 Ford Focus RS

2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

2011 Ford Transit Supersportvan

2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2014 Ford F-150 #11 Rockstar Trophy Truck

2014 Ford Fiesta ST

2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit UTE

2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid

2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351

2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

2017 Ford Bronco #25 Ultra4 Racing "Brocky"

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2017 Ford Fiesta #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC

2017 Ford Fiesta RS M-Sport

2017 Ford Focus RS

2017 Ford GT

2018 Ford Mustang GT

2018 Ford Mustang RTR #25

2018 Ford Mustang RTR #88

2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2020 Ford Performance Bronco R #2069

2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

Formula Drift

1989 Formula Drift BMW 325i #98

1995 Formula Drift Toyota Supra MKIV #34

1997 Formula Drift Nissan 240SX #777

2006 Formula Drift Dodge Viper SRT10 #43

2007 Formula Drift Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano #117

2009 Formula Drift Mazda RX-8 #99

2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777

2015 Formula Drift Ford Mustang #13

2016 Formula Drift HSV GEN-F Maloo #530

2017 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette Z06 #357

2018 Formula Drift Nissan 370Z #64

2019 Formula Drift Toyota Corolla Hatchback #411

2020 Formula Drift BMW M2 #91

2020 Formula Drift Toyota Supra GR #151

Forsberg Racing

1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan Datsun 280Z "Gold Leader"

2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Camry Gumout 2JZ Stock Car

2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z "SafariZ" Safari Rally Tribute

Funco Motorsports

2018 Funco Motorsports F9

G

GMC

1970 GMC Jimmy

1983 GMC Vandura G-1500

H

HDT

1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A

Hennessey

2012 Hennessey Venom GT

2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6

2021 Hennessey Venom F5

Holden

1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350

1974 Holden Sandman HQ Panel Van

1977 Holden Torana A9X

Honda

1974 Honda Civic RS

1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen

1991 Honda CR-X SiR

1992 Honda NSX-R

1994 Honda Prelude Si

1997 Honda Civic Type R

2003 Honda S2000

2004 Honda Civic Type R

2005 Honda NSX-R

2005 Honda NSX-R GT

2007 Honda Civic Type R

2009 Honda S2000 CR

2016 Honda Civic Coupé GRC

2016 Honda Civic Type R

2018 Honda Civic Type R

Hoonigan

1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air

1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang "Hoonicorn"

1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang Gymkhana 10 "Hoonicorn"

1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova

1977 Hoonigan Ford F-150 Gymkhana 10 "Hoonitruck"

1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800

1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

1991 Hoonigan Ford Escort Cosworth Gymkhana 10 Group A

1991 Hoonigan Porsche 911 Turbo Rauh-Welt Begriff

1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 "Twerkstallion"

1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC "Cossie V2"

2016 Hoonigan Ford Focus RS Gymkhana 10 RX

Hot Wheels

1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod

1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom

1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill

2000 Hot Wheels Deora II

2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang

2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade

2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod

2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker

2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ

2018 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro COPO

2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bone Shaker

HSV

2014 HSV GEN-F GTS

2014 HSV GEN-F GTS Maloo Limited Edition

Hummer

2006 Hummer H1 Alpha

Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

I

Infiniti

2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept

International

1970 International Scout 800A

Italdesign

2018 Italdesign Zerouno

J

Jaguar

1956 Jaguar D-Type

1959 Jaguar MK II 3.8

1961 Jaguar E-Type

1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type

1966 Jaguar XJ13

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport

1993 Jaguar XJ220

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

2010 Jaguar C-X75

2012 Jaguar XKR-S

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupé

2015 Jaguar XE-S

2015 Jaguar XFR-S

2015 Jaguar XKR-S

2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7

2017 Jaguar F-Pace S

2018 Jaguar I-Pace

Jeep

1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade

2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

2016 Jeep Trailcat

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

K

Koenigsegg

2002 Koenigsegg CC8S

2008 Koenigsegg CCGT

2015 Koenigsegg One:1

2016 Koenigsegg Regera

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

KTM

2013 KTM X-Bow R

2018 KTM X-Bow GTR

L

Lamborghini

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT

1986 Lamborghini LM 002

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR

2008 Lamborghini Reventón

2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

2012 Lamborghini Aventador J

2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4

2013 Lamborghini Veneno

2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4

2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

2019 Lamborghini Urus

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo

Land Rover

1972 Land Rover Series III

1973 Land Rover Range Rover

1997 Land Rover Defender 90

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X

Lexus

1997 Lexus SC300

2010 Lexus LFA

2015 Lexus RC F

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

Local Motors

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

Lola

1969 Lola T70 MKIIIB #6 Penske Sunoco

Lotus

1971 Lotus Elan Sprint

1989 Lotus Vauxhall Carlton

1997 Lotus Elise GT1

1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190

2012 Lotus Exige S

2016 Lotus 3-Eleven

2020 Lotus Evija

Lynk & Co

2021 Lynk & Co 03+

M

Maserati

1939 Maserati 8CTF

2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S

2017 Maserati Levante S

Mazda

1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R

1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1997 Mazda RX-7

2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A

2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5

2011 Mazda RX-8 R3

2013 Mazda MX-5

2016 Mazda MX-5

McLaren

1993 McLaren F1

1997 McLaren F1 GT

2013 McLaren P1

2014 McLaren 650S Spider

2015 McLaren 570S Coupé

2015 McLaren 650S Coupé

2018 McLaren 600LT Coupé

2018 McLaren 720S

2018 McLaren Senna

2019 McLaren 720S Spider

2019 McLaren Speedtail

2020 McLaren GT

2021 McLaren 620R

2021 McLaren 765LT

Mercedes-AMG

2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE

Mercedes-Benz

1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK

1939 Mercedes-Benz W154

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupé

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6

2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023

2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Mercury

1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler

Meyers

1971 Meyers Manx

MG

1986 MG Metro 6R4

2005 MG XPower SV-R

2015 MG MG3

Mini

1965 Mini Cooper S

2009 Mini John Cooper Works

2012 Mini John Cooper Works GP

2013 Mini X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman

2018 Mini X-Raid John Cooper Works Buggy

2018 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4

2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP

Mitsubishi

1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R

1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

1997 Mitsubishi GTO

1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

Morgan

2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler

Morris

1953 Morris Minor 1000

Mosler

2006 Mosler MT900 GT3

2010 Mosler MT900S

N

Napier

1933 Napier Napier-Railton

NIO

2016 NIO EP9

Nissan

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R

1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (HR31)

1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R

1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's

1993 Nissan 240SX SE

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo

1994 Nissan Silvia K's

1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM

1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)

1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero

2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z

2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid

2010 Nissan 370Z

2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition

2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept

2017 Nissan GT-R (R35)

2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO

2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

Noble

2004 Noble M400

2010 Noble M600

O

Oldsmobile

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado

Opel

1984 Opel Manta 400

P

Pagani

2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

2010 Pagani Zonda R

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

Peel

1962 Peel P50

1965 Peel Trident

Penhall

2011 Penhall "The Cholla"

Peugeot

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

1991 Peugeot 205 Rallye

2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000

Plymouth

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S

1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI

Polaris

2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

Pontiac

1965 Pontiac GTO

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA

Porsche

1955 Porsche 550A Spyder

1959 Porsche 356 A 1600 Super

1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special

1970 Porsche 914/6

1970 Porsche 917 LH #3

1971 Porsche 917/20 #23

1973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3

1985 Porsche 959 #185 Prodrive Rally Raid

1987 Porsche 959

1989 Porsche 911 #65 Rothsport Racing "Desert Flyer"

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

1990 Porsche 911 Singer DLS

1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Gunther Werks

1995 Porsche 911 GT2

1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion

2003 Porsche Carrera GT

2004 Porsche 911 GT3

2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic

2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0

2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

2015 Porsche Cayman GTS

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

2018 Porsche Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid

2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster

2019 Porsche Macan Turbo

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

R

Radical

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

Raesr

2019 Raesr Tachyon Speed

Reliant

1972 Reliant Supervan III

Renault

1967 Renault 8 Gordini

1968 Renault 4L Export

1980 Renault 5 Turbo

1993 Renault Clio Williams

2008 Renault Mégane R26.R

2013 Renault Clio R.S. 200 EDC

2018 Renault MEGANE R.S.

Rimac

2019 Rimac Concept Two

RJ Anderson

2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

S

Saleen

2004 Saleen S7

2018 Saleen S1

Schuppan

1993 Schuppan 962CR

Shelby

1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé

SIERRA Cars

2020 SIERRA Cars ALPHA #23 Yokohama

2021 SIERRA Cars RX3

Subaru

1990 Subaru Legacy RS

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI

2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2011 Subaru WRX STI

2013 Subaru BRZ

2015 Subaru WRX STI

2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar

2019 Subaru STI S209

T

Toyota

1969 Toyota 2000GT

1974 Toyota Celica GT

1979 Toyota FJ40

1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex

1989 Toyota MR2 SC

1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185

1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT

1993 Toyota T100 #1 Baja Truck

1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205

1998 Toyota Supra RZ

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

2013 Toyota 86

2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

2020 Toyota Supra GR

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

TVR

1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12

2005 TVR Sagaris

2018 TVR Griffith

U

Ultima

2015 Ultima Evolution Coupé 1020

V

Vauxhall

2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR

2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR

Volkswagen

1963 Volkswagen Beetle

1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug

1970 Volkswagen Stock Bug #1107 Desert Dingo Racing

1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S

1982 Volkswagen Pickup LX

1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v MK2

1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6

1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 MK3

2003 Volkswagen Golf R32

2010 Volkswagen Golf R

2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R

2014 Volkswagen Golf R

2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross

2021 Volkswagen Golf R

Volvo

1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution

1997 Volvo 850 R

2015 Volvo V60 Polestar

VUHL

2017 VUHL 05RR

W

Willys

1945 Willys MB Jeep

Wuling

2013 Wuling Sunshine S

X

Xpeng

2020 Xpeng P7

Z

Zenvo

2016 Zenvo ST1

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

What are the Forza Edition cars in Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Edition cars represent the pinnacle of a player's car collection, and return en masse in Forza Horizon 5. These cars are exclusive versions of pre-existing vehicles, often with unique liveries, custom tuning, and powerful perks (including increased XP, credit rewards, and more). Forza Edition cars are rare, hard to obtain, and are undeniably attractive to collectors.

Here's every Forza Edition car in Forza Horizon 5.

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupé Forza Edition This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller This car possesses a Skills Boost perk, and features a custom livery inspired by the FH5 LE Xbox Controller

1953 Chevrolet Corvette Forza Edition This car can be acquired from Wheelspins This car possesses a Clean Kills Boost perk

1953 Morris Minor 1000 Forza Edition This car can be acquired from Wheelspins This car possesses a Credits Boost perk

1963 Volkswagen Beetle Forza Edition This car is acquired by earning 3 Stars in every chapter of the "Vocho" Horizon Story This car possesses a Speed Skills Boost perk

1965 Mini Cooper S Forza Edition This car is acquired through the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist during Series 5 This car possesses a Stunt Skills Boost perk

1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC This car possesses a Drift Skills Boost perk, and exclusive cosmetic and performance upgrades

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 Forza Edition This car is acquired by completing the Nissan manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5 It's currently unknown what perks or attributes this car possesses

1971 Meyers Manx Forza Edition This car can be obtained from Wheelspins and the Festival Playlist This car possesses a Destruction Skills Boost perk

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition This car can be obtained from Wheelspins This car possesses a Drift Skills Boost perk

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition This car can be acquired from Wheelspins This car possesses a Speed Skills Boost perk

1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC This car possesses a Stunt Skills Boost perk, and exclusive cosmetic and performance upgrades

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Edition This car can be acquired from Wheelspins and the Forzathon Shop This car possesses an Event XP Boost perk

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition This car can be acquired from Wheelspins This car possesses a Clean Skills Boost perk

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition This car is acquired by purchasing the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC This car possesses an Event XP Boost perk, and exclusive cosmetic and performance upgrades

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition This car can be acquired from Wheelspins and the Forzathon Shop This car possesses a Skills Boost perk

2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck Forza Edition This car is acquired from Wheelspins This car possesses a Destruction Skills Boost perk

2016 Pagani Huayra BC Forza Edition This car can be acquired from Wheelspins This car possesses a Clean Skills Boost perk

2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road Forza Edition This car is acquired from Wheelspins This car possesses a Destruction Skills Boost perk

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Forza Edition This car is acquired by completing the Porsche manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5 This car possesses a Stunt Skills Boost perk

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Forza Edition It's currently unknown how to acquire this car It's currently unknown what perks or attributes this car possesses



What are the gift cars in Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Xbox)

Every so often, Playground likes to celebrate its dedicated community of Forza Horizon players by gifting them a car through the in-game Message Center. These gift cars can come due to certain promos or events, as a reward for prolonged series or game loyalty, and the arrival of new expansions, DLC, or even games. Gift cars come in all shapes and sizes, with some only available for a limited time.

Loyalty Rewards

Forza Horizon 5 features Loyalty Rewards, which, as the name implies, rewards you for playing past Forza titles. There are seven Loyalty Rewards cars in all, with each one corresponding to the cover car on a previous Forza game. These cars aren't unique in any way, but it's still an awesome way to expand your Garage in Forza Horizon 5 right at the beginning of the game.

Forza Horizon 5's Loyalty Rewards include:

Forza Horizon : 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS

: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Forza Motorsport 5 : 2013 McLaren P1

: 2013 McLaren P1 Forza Horizon 2 : 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4

: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Forza Motorsport 6 : 2017 Ford GT

: 2017 Ford GT Forza Horizon 3 : 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 Forza Motorsport 7 : 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

: 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Horizon 4: 2018 McLaren Senna

Message Center cars

Occasionally, Playground Games will provide free cars, sometimes with exclusive liveries or upgrades, through the in-game Message Center. These free cars come in all shapes and sizes, and are provided for any number of reasons, like playing the game consistently or logging in during a special time of year. Here are all the Message Center cars that have been gifted in Forza Horizon 5.

Día de Muertos 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray : This unique car was designed in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and actor Xolo Maridueña, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos. Available Nov. 5 to Dec. 31, 2021, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was designed in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and actor Xolo Maridueña, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos. Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder : This unique car was released as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration, and features an exclusive livery featuring many of Xbox's biggest hits and more. Available Nov. 15, 2021, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was released as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration, and features an exclusive livery featuring many of Xbox's biggest hits and more. Ugly Sweater 2016 Dodge Viper ACR : This unique car was released as a celebration of the Holidays and Christmas, and features the exclusive "Ugly Sweater" livery. Available from Dec. 17, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was released as a celebration of the Holidays and Christmas, and features the exclusive "Ugly Sweater" livery. New Year's 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupé : This unique car was released as a celebration of New Year's and the arrival of 2022, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the holiday. Available from Jan. 3, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was released as a celebration of New Year's and the arrival of 2022, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the holiday. Kwik Fit 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug : This unique car was released as part of a collaboration between car servicing company Kwik Fit and Forza Horizon 5, and features a custom livery designed by community creator Jason Backhouse. Available from Jan. 7, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was released as part of a collaboration between car servicing company Kwik Fit and Forza Horizon 5, and features a custom livery designed by community creator Jason Backhouse. Halo Infinite 2016 Jeep Trailcat : This unique car was released as a celebration of 343 Industries and Halo Infinite, and features a custom livery filled with plenty of Halo-inspired details, including the Master Chief and more. Available from Jan. 21, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was released as a celebration of 343 Industries and Halo Infinite, and features a custom livery filled with plenty of Halo-inspired details, including the Master Chief and more. Lunar New Year's 1961 Jaguar E-Type : This unique car was released as a celebration of China's Lunar New Year, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the holiday. Available from Jan. 31, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was released as a celebration of China's Lunar New Year, and features an exclusive livery celebrating the holiday. Earth Day 2015 BMW I8 : This unique car was released as a celebration of Earth Day, and features an exclusive Earth Day-themed Xbox livery. Available from April 22, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

: This unique car was released as a celebration of Earth Day, and features an exclusive Earth Day-themed Xbox livery. Pride Month 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster: This unique car was released as a celebration of Pride Month, and features an exclusive rainbow livery. Available from June 16, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

This unique car was released as a celebration of Pride Month, and features an exclusive rainbow livery. "Bad Decisions" 1971 Meyers Manx: This unique car was released as a celebration of the release of "Bad Decisions" by Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg, and features an exclusive livery. Available from Aug. 5, 2022, by logging into Forza Horizon 5

This unique car was released as a celebration of the release of "Bad Decisions" by Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg, and features an exclusive livery.

What are the DLC cars in Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Xbox)

Forza Horizon games can add new cars to the list via a ton of different methods, but the most common is through DLC or expansions, such as the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass. DLC cars may require additional purchases to acquire, but it's one of several ways Playground Games can introduce a wide variety of vehicles to Forza Horizon 5, especially vehicles that may not have been possible at launch (DLC can allow for new partnerships and agreements).

Here are all of the DLC cars (so far) in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is the first DLC expansion for FH5, and is available as a standalone purchase, through the Expansions Bundle DLC, the Premium Add-ons Bundle DLC, and through Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition. The expansion includes an all-new area with a standalone campaign, four unique biomes, plenty of Hot Wheels racing action on wild and varied tracks, and, most relevant to this guide, new cars.

Here's every car we know of included in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels.

1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod Available through Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Horizon Wheelspins, and Horizon Super Wheelspins

1993 Schuppan 962CR Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2000 Hot Wheels Deora II Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang Available through Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Horizon Wheelspins, and Horizon Super Wheelspins

2006 Mosler MT900 GT3 Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod Available through Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Horizon Wheelspins, and Horizon Super Wheelspins

2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2018 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro COPO Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2019 Brabham BT62 Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2020 SIERRA Cars ALPHA #23 Yokohama Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

2021 Hennessey Venom F5 Exclusive to Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels



Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass

The Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass is an optional DLC purchase for Forza Horizon 5, and includes an additional 42 vehicles added to FH5 after launch. Players gained access to eight new cars as soon as Forza Horizon 5 released, with an extra car added every week for the following 34 weeks.

Here's every car included in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

2019 Subaru STI S209 Available starting Nov. 18, 2021

1967 Renault 8 Gordini Available starting Nov. 25, 2021

1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler Available starting Dec. 2, 2021

2017 Ferrari J50 Available starting Dec. 9, 2021

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2 Available starting Dec. 16, 2021

1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT Available starting Dec. 23, 2021

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Available starting Dec. 30, 2021

1966 Jaguar XJ13 Available starting Jan. 6, 2022

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR Available starting Jan. 13, 2022

2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo Available starting Jan. 20, 2022

2018 Audi TT RS Available starting Jan. 27, 2022

2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Available starting Feb. 3, 2022

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R Available starting Feb. 10, 2022

2021 Volkswagen Golf R Available starting Feb. 17, 2022

2005 MG XPower SV-R Available starting Feb. 24, 2022

1986 Ford Mustang SVO Available starting March 3, 2022

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Available starting March 10, 2022

2004 Noble M400 Available starting March 17, 2022

2017 Ferrari 488 Challenge #25 Corse Clienti Available starting March 24, 2022

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Available starting March 31, 2022

2021 McLaren 620R Available starting April 7, 2022

2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP Available starting April 14, 2022

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Available starting April 21, 2022

2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Available starting April 28, 2022

2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z "SafariZ" Safari Rally Tribute Available starting May 5, 2022

2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Available starting May 12, 2022

2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Available starting May 19, 2022

2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupé Available starting May 26, 2022

2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan Available starting June 2, 2022

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupé Available starting June 9, 2022

1982 Volkswagen Pickup LX Available starting June 16, 2022

2021 Aston Martin DBX Available starting June 23, 2022

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition Available starting June 30, 2022

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo Available starting July 7, 2022



Forza Horizon 5 Formula Drift Cars Pack

The Forza Horizon 5 Formula Drift Cars Pack is included in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, and features six Formula Drift cars. These are new Formula Drift cars, including models from Toyota. There are also two cars from Forsberg Racing included in this pack. The cars in the Forza Horizon 5 Formula Drift Cars Pack include:

1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan Datsun 280Z "Gold Leader"

1995 Formula Drift Toyota Supra MKIV #34

2009 Formula Drift Mazda RX-8 #99

2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Camry Gumout 2JZ Stock Car

2017 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette Z06 #357

2019 Formula Drift Toyota Corolla Hatchback #411

2020 Formula Drift BMW M2 #91

2020 Formula Drift Toyota Supra GR #151

Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack

The Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack is an optional DLC purchase for Forza Horizon 5, and includes a variety of in-game rewards like five pre-tuned cars. These cars provide a hefty advantage to players just starting out, and cover a variety of race events. Here are the cars included in the Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack DLC:

1998 Toyota Supra RZ "Welcome Pack"

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR "Welcome Pack"

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione "Welcome Pack"

2020 Ford Performance Bronco R #2069 "Welcome Pack"

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S "Welcome Pack"

Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership

The Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership is an optional DLC purchase for Forza Horizon 5, and includes a variety of in-game rewards like three exclusive Forza Edition cars. These are valuable cars with entirely unique cosmetic and performance upgrades, and provide a lot of value to players. Here are the cars included in the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC:

1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition

1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition

Xbox & OPI Nail Polish Collection reward

Xbox and OPI teamed up for a limited time collection of Xbox-themed nail polish, with in-game rewards for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite for purchasing $20 or more of nail polish from retailers Ulta Beauty and Amazon, respectively. From Dec. 26, 2021 to March 31, 2022, players who purchased $20 or more of Xbox and OPI nail polish from Ulta Beauty could submit their receipt and redeem a code for an exclusive in-game car: 2017 Ford GT OPI Edition.

The car features a unique livery and name, but is not a Forza Edition car and as such does not include additional upgrades or perks over the regular 2017 Ford GT.

What are the Barn Find cars in Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Xbox)

Barn Finds are a mainstay in the Forza Horizon series, and let players dynamically find abandoned classics and legendary cars scattered throughout the map. Some of the coolest cars in Forza Horizon games can only be found in these exclusive Barn Finds. Check out our guide on Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds, which details all 15 Barn Find vehicles, how to unlock them, and the exact location of every barn.

What are the Festival Playlist cars for Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 is a live service game, which means it evolves over time as Playground Games releases updates and adds new content. The Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is the biggest source of new content, and refreshes weekly with all-new events, challenges, and rewards. The Festival Playlist is how Playground will add a ton of new cars to FH5 over time, and is a great way to obtain rare and valuable cars. Check the guide above to learn everything you need to know about the Festival Playlist in Forza Horizon 5.

What are the Car Mastery cars in Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Twitter)

Every Forza Horizon 5 car features a series of Car Mastery Perks, which provide a variety of in-game bonuses and rewards like free Credits, XP, and Wheelspins, increased Event and Skills XP, Skills Perks, and more. Players can unlock these Car Mastery Perks with Skill Points, which are acquired by pulling off awesome Skills. These Car Mastery Perks are a great way to squeeze more value out of your favorite cars, or to earn back some of what you invested into a vehicle.

However, these Car Mastery Perks aren't just bonuses for the car with which you unlock them. Players can acquire free cars through the Car Mastery Tree, including five cars that are exclusive to Car Mastery and can only be unlocked through the Car Mastery Tree of specific cars. Here are all the exclusive Car Mastery cars in Forza Horizon 5, and the car with which you can unlock them.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T

1991 Hoonigan Porsche 911 Turbo Rauh-Welt Begriff Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1995 Porsche 911 GT2

1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 "Twerkstallion" Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7

1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

2013 DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlocked via the Car Mastery Tree for the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon



What are the other cars in Forza Horizon 5?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Twitter)

Cover cars

Playground Games kept the cover cars for Forza Horizon 5 close to their chest for ages, but the secret was finally spilled during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event, when Playground finally revealed the cover art and cars for Forza Horizon 5. Many players speculated that the delayed wait for an announcement indicated Playground was waiting on a brand-new car to be revealed, but it turns out initial guesses were spot on.

The official Forza Horizon 5 cover cars include:

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands

These are excellent choices for FH5, with each car being truly impressive in their own right. The Mercedes-AMG ONE combines Formula 1 hybrid technology with a street-legal car for the first time, resulting in an incredible hypercar. On the other hand, Ford has revived their long-dormant Bronco moniker with a rugged and versatile off-roading monster. Both cars should be well suited to FH5's diverse Mexican landscapes.

The official Forza Horizon 5 cover cars include:

Forza Horizon : 2013 SRT Dodge Viper GTS

: 2013 SRT Dodge Viper GTS Forza Horizon 2 : 2014 Lamborghini Huracán

: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán Forza Horizon 3 : 2016 Lamborghini Centenario and 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario and 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Forza Horizon 4 : 2018 McLaren Senna and 1997 Land Rover Defender 90

: 2018 McLaren Senna and 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 Forza Horizon 5: 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands

Starter cars

Comparisons to Pokémon aside, Forza Horizon games do grant players a choice of starter car when they're first beginning their latest journey. Forza Horizon 5 will continue this tradition by granting players the choice of three different vehicles when they start the game. However, FH5 will deviate from the norm by adding all three starter cars to your garage, regardless of which vehicle you choose to begin with.

Here are the three starter cars (and the first cars you'll earn) in Forza Horizon 5.

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray

2020 Toyota Supra GR

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands

Preorder cars

New Forza entries have historically featured several preorder cars, or vehicles exclusive to preorders at specific retailers. The move saw customers who purchased the title at storefronts like Amazon and Best Buy receive exclusive rides, otherwise unobtainable in-game. These preorder cars were tuned to be exceptionally powerful, and quickly became some of the rarest cars in their respective games, leaving many community members to be frustrated after launch.

Playground Games has transitioned away from this theme with Forza Horizon 5, and has confirmed that there are no preorder cars arriving with the game. Overall, it doesn't matter where or how you preorder or purchase Forza Horizon 5, as no editions will come with exclusive vehicles.

However, players can earn an exclusive Forza Edition car by purchasing the limited-edition Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Controller, which can now be purchased (you can read more about this above).

(opens in new tab) Forza Horizon 5 Access hundreds of realistic cars and explore a massive, diverse map inspired by Mexico in Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5. New cars are added all the time, giving players more reasons to return time after time. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)