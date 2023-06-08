Fortnite Wilds showcases Transformers collaboration

What you need to know

Summer Game Fest 2023 kicked off this week.

During the event, Epic showcased a new cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3.

Fortnite Wilds brings Transformers and more to the experience.

During Summer Game Fest 2023, Epic unveiled a new cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3. The colorful video briefly showcased the fresh features, mechanics, and cameos making their way to the long-running virtual sandbox. Mountable raptors and Optimus Prime of the legendary Transformers franchise stood as the notable highlights.

The aptly named Fortnite Wilds season focuses on lush, nature-focused environments, untamed creatures, and discovering what lies beneath the crumbling terrain. Raptors, mud, and vines serve as new ways to navigate sprawling locations in Fortnite. For players excited about the upcoming additions to Fortnite, we won't be waiting much longer, as Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3, launches on June 9, 2023.

Windows Central's take

Rideable raptors and Optimus Prime in Fortnite? Yeah, I think those are excellent reasons to rally the squad, and check out Chapter 4, Season 3. Fortnite continues to lead the industry when it comes to exciting crossovers, and Transformers is another awesome get.

For more on Summer Game Fest 2023, be sure to check out our ongoing live coverage.