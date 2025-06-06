Techland drops a new trailer for Dying Light: The Beast with a release date during Summer Game Fest
Kyle Crane is back, and he has brought gunplay in a new gameplay trailer with an August 22 release date.
Summer Game Fest is well underway, and among all the new game premieres, Techland has shown a new trailer complete with a release date reveal for the third entry in the Dying Light franchise. Dying Light: The Beast will drop on August 22, 2005.
The new trailer didn't stop at just a reveal date, it also gave us a fresh new look at what we can expect in Dying Light: The Beast. The game is a highly anticipated return to the Dying Light franchise, which originally began as an expansion before expanding in scope to become a full standalone title. It brings back popular Dying Light protagonist, Kyle Crane, for another parkouring romp through a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic wasteland.
Crane will have a few new tricks up his sleeve, though, as he won't just be parkouring his way through the world—he can park, too! Kind of, at least. We did see some vehicle driving among copious amounts of gun play. Dying Light: The Beast's predecessor, Dying Light 2, was surprisingly light on firearms, much to the chagrin of the game's fan base. While this was eventually improved in later updates, Techland put firearms front and center during the latest trailer to prove to its fans that the Dying Light team would not repeat past mistakes.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the Community Hands-on Event and stay tuned for more information about Dying Light: The Beast today at #SummerGameFest at 2pm PT / 11pm CEST.#DyingLightTheBeast pic.twitter.com/bvd2uXihSvJune 6, 2025
There is still a lot up in the air about what fans can expect when Dying Light: The Beast launches in August. Techland has yet to confirm a price for the game. However, it has been confirmed that those who purchased Dying Light 2's Ultimate Edition will receive access to Dying Light: The Beast at no extra cost, likely due to the game's early days as an expansion.
Techland has shared some behind-the-scenes looks at preparations for an upcoming hands-on preview of Dying Light: The Beast, so more information should begin trickling out in preparation for the August release date.
Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays.
