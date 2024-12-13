The Hero of Harran returns in a brand-new reveal for Dying Light: The Beast

A new trailer and gameplay details, as well as a release window, were revealed for Dying Light: The Beast at The Game Awards show.

Techland unveiled Dying Light: The Beast in August 2024 at Gamescom, a standalone game in the franchise that is a self-contained zombie survival adventure focusing on the story of Kyle Crane. Players of Dying Light 1 may recognize Crane, known as the Hero of Harran, as a protagonist.

Dying Light: The Beast — MEET THE BARON - THE GAME AWARDS 2024 TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Crane is notably absent from Dying Light 2: Stay Human, although he is referenced throughout the game's run time. Techland ultimately decided to scrap its original plans for the second DLC pack for Dying Light 2 to recenter Kyle Crane as the game's protagonist. This triggered a burst of inspiration that inevitably led to DLC2 for Dying Light 2 becoming its own standalone world with more than 18 hours of content.

In the new "Meet the Baron" trailer, we see that Crane has undergone experimentation. A suit-clad man gives a speech about divine calling before we see Kyle Crane attempt to escape from his torture chamber. Crane is then shown back in action in the terrifying world of the undead. Crane wields grenade launchers and crossbows while completing impossible parkour stunts to traverse the world.

If you purchased Dying Light 2 Stay Human's Ultimate Edition or the Ultimate Edition upgrade, you can forget about the second DLC promised for the game. However, Ultimate Edition holders of Dying Light 2 will receive Dying Light: The Beast at no extra cost when it does launch. Techland has also stated it is committed to five years of post-launch support for Dying Light 2 in the form of content drops and events, but no further DLC support is currently in the works.

Dying Light: The Beast has a release window of Summer 2025 and will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation.