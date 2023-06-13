Lightyear Frontier returns during Xbox Games Showcase Extended with a new release window

What you need to know

Lightyear Frontier was originally unveiled during the 2021 ID@Xbox showcase.

Unfortunately, the team behind the exo-mech farming simulator had to delay the title indefinitely in 2022.

FRAME BREAK and Amplifier Game Invest have unveiled a new trailer with a new Early Access launch window at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

Get your mech suits ready as FRAME BREAK and Amplifier Game Invest (a part of Embracer Group) have given a new release window for Lightyear Frontier to launch into Early Access. Originally shown off during the ID@Xbox event in August 2021, Lightyear Frontier wooed would-be-fans with its vibrant and colorful homesteading in space with the help of exo suits, but the title was ultimately delayed indefinitely in the Spring of 2022.

Lightyear Frontier has since resurfaced at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase Extended, and players finally got another look at the game as well as a brand new release window to look forward to. Homesteaders can now look forward to firing up their mech suits in Early 2024, with the game releasing on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to jump into the game with their friends on day one and get to work creating their homestead on a peaceful alien planet with the help of a customizable mech suit. Up to four players can join together to settle and farm while learning to coexist with the mysterious planet loaded with ancient secrets.

Lightyear Frontier will allow for solo or cooperative player with gamers discovering their own interplanetary neighborhoods and banding together to protect their crops from the various hazards that may pop up on this alien world. Like many other farming simulators, players will need to gather and grow resources, craft buildings and equipment, and share their work with others via a Merchant while still maintaining the fragile ecosystem for the planet.