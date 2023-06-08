Alan Wake 2 gameplay shows survival horror during Summer Game Fest 2023
Choose your path and untangle the horror.
What you need to know
- During Summer Game Fest, Remedy Entertainment showed up to reveal some gameplay footage from Alan Wake 2.
- The gameplay shows survival horror as the second protagonist, Saga Anderson, is attacked by a monster in the body of a murder victim.
- Alan Wake 2 is currently slated to launch on Oct. 17, 2023, where it will be available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.
The latest story from the creators at Remedy Entertainment is shaping up to be their spookiest yet.
During Summer Game Fest 2023, Remedy Entertainment revealed some new gameplay footage for Alan Wake 2, showing how Saga Anderson (a new playable character) is attacked by a monster born from a murder victim. You can take a look at the gameplay footage below:
Creative director Sam Lake explains that the game is split between the two protagonists, Saga and Alan Wake, "50-50" and that "there are no right ways" to go about swapping between the two. Saga and Alan will both face unique challenges and dangers, with connections between them revealed as the story unfolds.
Alan Wake 2 is currently scheduled to arrive on Oct. 17 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5. The game is a digital exclusive, and is not currently getting a physical release.
Windows Central's take
Yes, yes, yes. Remedy has been hyping up how this game will be the studio's first true survival horror game, and while I wish the gameplay demonstration had been longer, it still looks like everything I want.
Alan Wake 2
The writer has returned, and he's not alone. Based on the gameplay we've just seen though, he'll need all the help he can get as horror closes in all around him. There are two protagonists in this spooky tale, but we'll have to see how the story pans out.
