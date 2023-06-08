Remnant 2 release date revealed at Summer Game Fest 2023

What you need to know

Remnant 2 is a sequel to the action RPG Remnant: From the Ashes.

At Summer Game Fest 2023, Gunfire Games announced the release date of Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is releasing on July 25, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

After a host of impressive gameplay trailers, players have been treated to the official release date for Remnant 2. This highly anticipated sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 on July 25, 2023. Considering the original spent a fair amount of time in Xbox Game Pass, players have been eager to get their hands on this co-op action RPG.

We praised Remnant: From the Ashes for its addicting gameplay loop, gorgeous visual presentation, and excellent co-op implementation. Remnant 2 aims to elevate the core experience and provide even more bosses, content, and customization for players. If you've never played Remnant: From the Ashes, the elevator pitch is essentially Gears of War meets Dark Souls.

There are currently two classes announced for Remnant 2, Gunslinger and Handler, with additional archetypes for each class confirmed. If this stunning-looking sequel is anything like its predecessor, players can expect class synergy and compelling gear to drive the gameplay. For more of our Summer Game Fest 2023 coverage, be sure to visit our live blog.