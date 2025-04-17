A whole new world of wonder and danger awaits in The Outer Worlds 2.

Back in 2019, Obsidian Entertainment, the acclaimed developer behind Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, Grounded, and Avowed, created a new sci-fi RPG called The Outer Worlds. This game was loved by critics and fans for its engrossing world-building, stellar combat system, witty writing, and dark humor.

Fast forward to 2025, and Obsidian Entertainment is now looking to expand this franchise’s universe with The Outer Worlds 2.

This upcoming Xbox title with its own upcoming PC launch promises to take players to grander worlds with improved, immersive visuals, more customization options for players to forge their character with, more intriguing companions to recruit, and a gripping storyline that goes in wild, galaxy-altering directions depending on the player’s choices.

Here's everything you need to know about The Outer Worlds 2.

Reduce enemies to atoms with new guns. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While The Outer Worlds 2 has no firmly concrete release date as of yet, it has been confirmed The Outer Worlds will be released sometime during 2025 and that it will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

The Outer Worlds 2 – What is The Outer Worlds 2?

Wield visceral melee weapons to decimate your opponents. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Outer Worlds 2 is a single-player, narrative-focused, first-person RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.

The story is set in a faraway galaxy that’s currently experiencing a crisis where unnatural rifts are threatening to destroy all of mankind. As the Earth Directorate agent, you are tasked to investigate the cause of this phenomenon, which leads you to a colony called Arcadia.

Arcadia, in the midst of a bloody war between the colony’s ruling Protectorate, a religious order, and an invading corporation, all vying for control.

If you hope to get to the bottom of the rift mystery and save humanity, you will need to deal with Arcadia’s factions by any means you deem necessary, whether it's through diplomacy or through good old-fashioned violence.

The Outer Worlds 2 – Xbox Game Pass

Prepare to give enemies taste of lead with your shotgun. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed that The Outer Worlds 2 will be added to the vast library of Xbox Game Pass games on the same date the game launches.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play The Outer Worlds 2 via Xbox Game Pass on consoles, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Outer Worlds 2 – Gameplay

The Outer Worlds 2: First Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The gameplay of The Outer Worlds 2 will have you exploring Arcadia, other worlds, and their moons to solve the mystery of the rifts and deal with Arcadia’s factions. The direction of the story will be based on dialogue choices the player makes throughout the game, and there will be tons of them.

These dialogue choices can lead to joining forces or making enemies with one of the factions, resolving conflicts without starting a fight, recruiting companions to join your crew, and much more.

The Outer Worlds 2: 11 Minutes of Exclusive Gameplay – IGN First - YouTube Watch On

However, there will be times when talking your way out of trouble isn’t an option and fighting is the best solution. The Outer Worlds 2’s combat system will have you wield a huge arsenal of futuristic, deadly guns and melee weapons, along with powerful skills and abilities to dispatch your enemies with.

You can take the stealthy approach, killing enemies one by one without notice, blowing them up with heavy ordinance, charging at them with shotguns and scythes, and much more.

How you choose to dispatch your enemies is up to your preferred playstyle and how you build your character during character creation.

How The Outer Worlds 2 Lets You Go Wild With RPG Character Building – IGN First - YouTube Watch On

According to an interview with IGN, Obsidian Entertainment says that The Outer Worlds 2 will feature a more complex character creation system than the first game.

It will include with lots of new Perks to play with like ‘Psychopath’ and ‘Serial Killer’ which grant permanent health boosts if you go around killing every NPC in sight, ‘Run & Gun’ which allows you shoot guns while sliding, sprinting and activating Tactical Time Dilation, and ‘Space Ranger’ which gives you a damage buff based on your Speech stat and unique dialogue options.

Upgrade certain stats at the cost of crippling others with the Trait system. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Character creation goes even further with the reworked Trait system, which will give you massive buffs towards certain playstyles at the cost of nerfing certain aspects of your character (with hilarious results).

How it works is if you take a Positive Trait to enhance your character, you will be forced to take a Negative Trait that weakens your character to compensate for it.

Some of these Positive and Negative Traits include but are not limited to ‘Brawny’ which gives you the ability to knock down enemies with sprinting into them, ‘Brilliant’ which grants you extra Skill points, ‘Dumb’ which prevents you from investing Skills points into five Skills, and ‘Sickly’ which permanently decreases your base health and toxicity tolerance stats.

What’s important to note is that Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed that there will be no respeccing of your character’s stats, skills, and Traits in the game after you’re done with character creation.

So you will need to think carefully about what kind of character you want to make before jumping into the universe of The Outer Worlds 2.