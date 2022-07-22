Job listing suggests the Gears 6 campaign has entered development

What you need to know

Development on the Gears 6 campaign appears to have started based on a new Microsoft job listing.

The listing indicates that The Coalition, the developers of the Gears of War series, are looking for a Lead Mission Designer.

Gears 6 is expected to follow up on where the story of Gears 5 left off, and could launch at some point in 2024 or 2025.

While the Gears of War developer The Coalition looks to be working on a new IP, that doesn't mean that the studio isn't actively building the next Gears title. In fact, a new job listing (opens in new tab) on Microsoft's website suggests that the campaign of the next Gears game ⁠— assumed to be Gears 6 ⁠— has entered the development stage.

The job listing in question is for a Lead Mission Designer position at The Coalition, with the developer seeking an individual "with a proven track record of delivering highly engaging, high-quality campaign experiences in games." The listing further states that the Lead Mission Designer will be expected to "work with the Campaign Director and the Level Design Team to design the campaign experience, its pacing, its rewards, and the features that surround it," and will also be responsible for collaborations with The Coalition's Design Team, Level Art Team, programmers, and more.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It's currently unclear when exactly Gears 6 is expected to launch, though based on what Xbox YouTuber Rand Al Thor 19 said our Senior Editor Jez Corden mentioned to him during an episode of the Xbox News Cast podcast, the game could arrive at some point in 2024 or 2025.

The campaign of Gears 6 would presumably be a direct follow-up to the story of 2019's Gears 5, with its main characters Kait Diaz, Marcus Fenix, Damon Baird, and others expected to return as protagonists. The Swarm, the race of deadly creatures that players fought in Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, is also expected to return as antagonists in Gears 6.

Gears 5 is available now on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and can also be played if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's one of the best Xbox games available if you love action-packed campaign experiences, though the PvP, Horde, and Escape modes are plenty of fun too.