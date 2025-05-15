As Gears of War: Reloaded is headed to consoles and PC this summer, the Gears of War movie is underway.

The long-gestating Gears of War movie at Netflix is still happening, and now, the film is being helmed by David Leitch.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news on Thursday, confirming that in addition to directing, David Leitch and his wife and producing partner Kelly McCormick would be producing the film. Also producing is The Coalition, the Xbox studio that leads development on Gears of War games.

Leitch is known for his work directing a number of action-heavy films, including 2017's Atomic Blonde, 2022's Bullet Train, and 2024's The Fall Guy.

Netflix and The Coalition first announced that the two companies were working on an adaptation of the iconic Xbox series back in November 2022. At the time, Netflix noted that the plan was for a live-action film to happen first, followed by an animated series.

Former Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski told the Xbox Expansion Pass podcast that while there were initial plans for a Gears of War movie years ago, they fell through as the film likely would've been rated PG-13.

This also comes as The Coalition is working on more than one Gears of War game. Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the original 2006 game, is slated to launch in August 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and (in a series first) PlayStation 5.

Further out is Gears of War: E-Day, the next mainline game in the franchise and a prequel that is set during the titular "Emergence Day" event that sees large swathes of humanity killed by the brutal Locust horde.

Outside of Gears of War, adaptations of Xbox properties into film and TV are continuing to grow. A Minecraft Movie has crossed $900 million at the box office, while the second season of Amazon MGM Studios' acclaimed Fallout TV series is slated to premiere in December.