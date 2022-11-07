The Gears of War movie is finally real

What you need to know

Today is the 16th anniversary of Gears of War.

To celebrate the occasion, Netflix has announced the company has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the game series into a live-action feature film.

Additionally, an adult animated series is in the works.

Marcus Fenix and friends are officially hitting the big screen! Well, I guess technically any screen that's compatible with Netflix. As a celebration of sixteen years of Gears of War, the video streaming giant announced its plans to partner with current developers The Coalition to adapt the beloved third-person shooter franchise into a live-action feature film.

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4November 7, 2022 See more

As it stands, there aren't an enormous number of details confirmed regarding the project. However, Netflix has revealed that an adult animated series will follow shortly after the release of the Gears of War movie. Will Dave Bautista get his chance to make Marcus' do-rag shine? For now, we'll just have to wait and see!