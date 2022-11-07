The Gears of War movie is finally real

By Miles Dompier
published

It's about damn time!

Gears of War Movie
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

What you need to know

  • Today is the 16th anniversary of Gears of War.
  • To celebrate the occasion, Netflix has announced the company has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the game series into a live-action feature film. 
  • Additionally, an adult animated series is in the works.

Marcus Fenix and friends are officially hitting the big screen! Well, I guess technically any screen that's compatible with Netflix. As a celebration of sixteen years of Gears of War, the video streaming giant announced its plans to partner with current developers The Coalition to adapt the beloved third-person shooter franchise into a live-action feature film.

See more

As it stands, there aren't an enormous number of details confirmed regarding the project. However, Netflix has revealed that an adult animated series will follow shortly after the release of the Gears of War movie. Will Dave Bautista get his chance to make Marcus' do-rag shine? For now, we'll just have to wait and see! 

Miles Dompier
Miles Dompier

Miles Dompier is a Freelance Video Producer for Windows Central, focusing on video content for Windows Central Gaming. In addition to writing or producing news, reviews, and gaming guides, Miles delivers fun, community-focused videos for the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel. Miles also hosts Xbox Chaturdays every Saturday, which serves as the Windows Central Gaming weekly podcast.