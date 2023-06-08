Summer Game Fest 2023: All announcements and reveals

Summer Game Fest 2023 is here bringing us plenty of gaming news for the rest of the year, including upcoming PC games and upcoming Xbox games. This big event for the not-E3 season is hosted, as always, by Geoff Keighley and takes place in Los Angeles. However, those of us who couldn't attend in person are being treated to a livestream.



As far as Xbox and PC news goes, we'll likely get additional information for highly-anticipated Xbox exclusives during the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday. Without further ado, here are all of the exciting games that have been announced at Summer Game Fest 2023 thus far.

Summer Game Fest 2023, took place in Los Angeles (as usual) on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CEST.

News journalist and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley once more hosted the livestream. The showcase was comprised of announcements, updates, and trailers for upcoming games and gaming content for a range of titles including ones coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

(Image credit: Porsche, Microsoft)

Porche has partnered with Xbox in celebration of the luxury car company's 75th anniversary. To celebrate, 75 special edition Xbox Series X consoles with unique designs have been created. However, you cannot buy them and your only chance of getting one is by entering a sweepstakes.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft showed off its brand new Prince of Persa game, which will be releasing on January 18, 2024. It's a colorful sidescrolling action platformer coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat 1

(Image credit: WB Games (screenshot))

Mortal Kombat 1 takes a new look at the fighting game series and looks to change up the relationships of some of the characters. As always, gameplay is very violent and bloody with plenty of closeup fatalities. It is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Switch on September 19, 2023.

Path of Exile 2

We finally got another Path of Exile 2 gameplay trailer giving us a better look at the various characters and their abilities as they fight monsters. More information will apparently be coming on July 28 for the game.

Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collaboration

In one of the craziest collaborations in history, Street Fighter 2 and Exoprimal are having a collaboration which brings a robotic Mecha Ryu into this dino game. The game launches on July 14 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4.

Dead by Daylight with Nicholas Cage

In a surprise, Nicholas Cage came onto the stage at Summer Game Fest to talk about being the latest survivor character to come to Dead by Daylight. He went on to talk about how he hasn't really done anything with the game industry before and explained the story surrounding his in-game character. Nicholas Cage will come to Dead by Daylight starting July 25.

Witchfire

This horror game from developers, The Astronauts offers first person shooter gameplay where players get to use a range of melee combat, guns, and other ranged weapons. Witchfire will be coming to Early Access on September 20.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

This PlayStation exclusive allows players to take on the role of both Miles Morales and Peter Parker as they struggle to keep New York safe from Kraven the Hunter, who is interested in tracking down superheroes.

Fortnite Wilds

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 also known as Fortnite Wilds brings a jungle theme to the game complete with rideable dinosaurs and ancient ruins. On top of all of that Optimus Prime from Transformers will also be in the game as part of the Transformers crossover.

Sonic Superstars

It's been a while since we had a new 2D sidescroller Sonic game, but this has finally been remedied with Sonic Superstars. You can play as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and even Amy Rose in up to four-player co-op. It releases this fall Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Alan Wake 2

We finally got to see more of Alan Wake 2, which once more brings players back to Bright Falls. Players will play as both the titular writer, Alan Wake, as well as Saga Anderson, an FBI agent who must work together to try and escape from the nightmare dimension that they are trapped in. The game releases on October 17, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

Like a Dragon: Gaiden - The Man Who Erased His Name

This spin-off for Like a Dragon, which was previously known as Yakuza is getting a new entry that once more sees Kazuma Kiryu return as the main character. It's releasing November 9, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, and PS5.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

This over the top undead game from Focus Entertainment, Saber Interactive and John Carpenter gives players a wide array of weapons and vehicles so they can keep the enemy hordes at bay and bring as much mayhem as possible. It releases sometime in 2024 and will come to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

SandLand

Bandai Namco's latest adventure with the iconic Akira Toriyama art style allows players to travel around a vast desert while utilizing melee combat and large vehicles. No release date has been given yet, but we do know it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.

Palworld

Palworld is a crazy and vibrant new game that asks the question, what if you gave firearms to Pokémon? Honestly, if you don't look carefully you'll think that some of the Pokemon Company's characters are actually in the game as many of them look similar. Arm your character and the creatures you collect and see what craziness you can unleash. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime this year.

Baldur's Gate 3

We got another look at the upcoming Baldur's Gate 3, which will include actor Jason Isaacs, known for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies and Captain Hook in 2003's Peter Pan, as the main bad guy. The game releases in August 2023 and will come to Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac, and PS5.

Marvel Snap

Thanks to the Summer Game Fest 2023, we learned that Marvel Snap, the popular mobile game, is getting a new competitive mode which will include a big tournament.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

The next season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 finally releases on June 14, 2023 and to get everyone ready, we got to see some of the new locations in the Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer.

Lies of P

This Pinocchio-themed soulslike is anything but a lighthearted fairy tale. Gameplay shows a gritty, steampunk world filled with mechanical threats and looming enemies. The game now releases a month later than scheduled on September 19 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, and PS5.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 co-op

In an exciting addition, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is getting three-player co-p option added for the main campaign. This game releases sometime this winter for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

Yes, Your Grace

With it's beautifully pixelated art style, it's hard not to get excited for the sequel to Brave at Night and No More Robots original game from 2020. Players will need to explore, make decisions, and see where the story takes them. There is no exact release date yet, but the game is expected to launch in 2024. It will release for Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Switch.

Remnant 2

(Image credit: Windows Central)

We don't have long to wait as Remnant 2 release July 25 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. The Summer Game Fest trailer showed off co-op while players ran through procedurally generated locations.

Immortals of Aveum

Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts' upcoming magic first-person shooter, Immortals of Aveum, looks like it could be a wild ride. The game releases on July 20, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

Under the Waves

Parallel Studio's narrative-driven adventure game takes a look at futuristic world that is covered in water. Apparently, the game has a theme that centers around grief, which goes along with the muted imagery and suffocating world. This murky game releases on August 29, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, and PS5.

Honkai: Star Rail

Thanks to Summer Game Fest 2023, we now know that Honkai: Star Rail is coming to PS5 sometime in Q4 2023. However, there hasn't been any news about it coming to Xbox. Considering Genshin Impact still hasn't done so, we won't hold our breath.

Star Trek Infinite

A new grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive takes place in the Star Trek universe. We only really know that the game includes the Borg and that several popular characters from the series were shown. Apparently, we'll get additional information about it on June 16.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Finally, we learned that the second part of Square Enix's popular RPG remake is getting released sometime in 2024. The short video showed Cloud, Aerith, Sephiroth, Tifa, and Barret as they take part in their next journey. The game releases exclusively for PS5.

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden

Dontnod is out to wow us again with a new gameplay trailer for Banishers: Ghost of New Eden. As the name suggests, this is a muted tale that centers on spooky locations, dangerous enemies, and grief. The game comes out sometime this year for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

Throne and Liberty

Amazon Games and NCSOFT's upcoming MMORPG. It's a fantasy game fully of magical creatures, massive battles, and a crazy world to discover. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac, and PS5 sometime in 2023.

FaeFarm

Create the cute little farm of your dreams on your own or with friends. There are also plenty of cozy secrets to uncover. It releases for PC and Nintendo Switch on September 8, 2023.

Party Animals

Go crazy against other players in this silly brawler that is coming to Xbox Series X|S,, Xbox One, and PC on September 20.

Lysfangha The Time Shift Warrior

Hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies while having the power to rewind time and create duplicates of yourself. It's coming out later this year for PC.