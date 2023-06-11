Poll: How would you rate Xbox Games Showcase 2023?
Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is officially over. What do you think?
Xbox Games Showcase 2023 went live today, Sunday, June 11 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST and ran for roughly two hours. During that time, we learned some information regarding upcoming Xbox games as well as some upcoming PC games.
We got to see a brand new trailer for the Fable reboot starring Dave the vegetable enthusiast (Richard Ayoade of IT Crowd) as well as a new trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Of course, a huge section of the livestream was also dedicated to an in-depth look at Starfied.
But now that it's all over, it's time to think back and give this year's livestream a rating. So what do you think?
Overall, it was definitely a packed livestream with plenty of new information for highly anticipated games. There are a lot of exciting games on the horizon for Xbox fans and PC fans alike. Many are coming out this year, but some will be available next year as well.
Regardless, I'm extremely excited to get my hands on several of these games including Starfield, Fable, Avowed, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. But there are also some really cool games that we previously didn't know much about that look like they'll provide a good time. We won't have long to wait for some of them. One, thing is for sure, Xbox and PC gamers are feasting well this year!
All games at Xbox Games Showcase 2023
As a quick recap, here is everything that was announced or shown during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.
- Fable
- South of Midnight
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Persona 3 remake
- Persona 5 tactics spinoff
- Avowed
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Forza Motorsport
- Starfield
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Clockwork Revolution
- Xbox Series S with 1TB SSD
- 33 Immortals
- Payday 3
- Sea of Thieves gets a crossover with The Legend of Monkey Island
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Fallout 76 gets Atlantic City DLC
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Journey to Necrom
- Overwatch 2
- Jusant
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Dungeons of Hinterberg
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Towerborne
This subscription service gives you access to several classic games as well as some new releases to play on phone, tablet, or PC. Enjoy a large library of titles and engage in multiplayer with friends or others online when possible. Prices vary depending on how long a subscription you go for.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.