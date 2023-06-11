Poll: How would you rate Xbox Games Showcase 2023?

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 went live today, Sunday, June 11 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST and ran for roughly two hours. During that time, we learned some information regarding upcoming Xbox games as well as some upcoming PC games.



We got to see a brand new trailer for the Fable reboot starring Dave the vegetable enthusiast (Richard Ayoade of IT Crowd) as well as a new trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Of course, a huge section of the livestream was also dedicated to an in-depth look at Starfied.

But now that it's all over, it's time to think back and give this year's livestream a rating. So what do you think?

Overall, it was definitely a packed livestream with plenty of new information for highly anticipated games. There are a lot of exciting games on the horizon for Xbox fans and PC fans alike. Many are coming out this year, but some will be available next year as well.

Regardless, I'm extremely excited to get my hands on several of these games including Starfield, Fable, Avowed, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. But there are also some really cool games that we previously didn't know much about that look like they'll provide a good time. We won't have long to wait for some of them. One, thing is for sure, Xbox and PC gamers are feasting well this year!

All games at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

As a quick recap, here is everything that was announced or shown during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

Fable

South of Midnight

Star Wars: Outlaws

Persona 3 remake

Persona 5 tactics spinoff

Avowed

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Forza Motorsport

Starfield

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Clockwork Revolution

Xbox Series S with 1TB SSD

33 Immortals

Payday 3

Sea of Thieves gets a crossover with The Legend of Monkey Island

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Fallout 76 gets Atlantic City DLC

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The Elder Scrolls Online: Journey to Necrom

Overwatch 2

Jusant

Still Wakes the Deep

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Cities: Skylines 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Towerborne