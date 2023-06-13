Xbox casually announces 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Extended offered new announcements, deep dives, and more on upcoming Xbox games.

In a brief montage trailer, Xbox suddenly announced 10 new indie games heading to Xbox Game Pass in the future.

The trailer includes games like The Wandering Village, Sea of Stars, Neon White, and much more.

While the games themselves don't receive much fanfare in the trailer, it's still exciting to know they're all coming to Game Pass.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 may have been packed with exciting, high-energy announcements, but the Extended showcase that aired today was still home to some lovely surprises that didn't quite make the main show. Among them was the awfully short montage trailer revealing 10 new Xbox indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future. You can check it out below.

Partnered with ID@Xbox, all 10 love these incredible-looking indie games are coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future. I wish each game had gotten the time in the spotlight it properly deserved, but I'm at least going to highlight each of those games for you here. Information is a little scarce on some of these games in regards to exact platforms and release dates, but I'll update this as I learn more.

Here are the 10 ID@Xbox indie games heading to Xbox Game Pass:

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — June 22, 2023

(Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — June 22, 2023 Techtonica (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC) — July 18, 2023

(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC) — July 18, 2023 The Wandering Village (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — July 20, 2023

(Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — July 20, 2023 Sea of Stars (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — Aug. 29, 2023

(Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — Aug. 29, 2023 Mineko's Night Market (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — Oct. 26, 2023

(Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — Oct. 26, 2023 Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC) — 2023

(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC) — 2023 Harold Halibut (Xbox) — Early 2024

(Xbox) — Early 2024 Little Kitty, Big City (Xbox) — Early 2024

(Xbox) — Early 2024 Another Crab's Treasure (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — 2024

(Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — 2024 Neon White (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — Unknown release date

Need even more? The main Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event announced 20 games heading to Xbox Game Pass in 2023 and beyond, from first-party Xbox Game Studios, third-party partners, and more. Other games from Not-E3 are bound to have fallen through the cracks as well. It's an exciting time for indie games on Xbox, especially if you take full advantage of the sheer value of Xbox Game Pass. Many of these games, like The Wandering Village, Sea of Stars, and Neon White could become some of the best Xbox games of the year, let alone just on Xbox Game Pass.

I'm a little upset that Xbox made the announcements for these games so casual, but I'm more grateful that we're getting more wonderful, creative indie games on Xbox. I can't wait to begin playing some of these as they release on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

For all the latest information, be sure to bookmark Windows Central's Xbox Games Showcase 2023 live blog, which has been updated continually with many of the biggest announcements from Not-E3 this year.