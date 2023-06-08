It's hard not to get excited knowing that Summer Game Fest 2023 takes place today, Thursday, June 8, 2023. There are bound to be several interesting announcements, potentially even including never-before-seen gameplay trailers for this year's highly anticipated games on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. But where exactly can you watch the Summer Game Fest? There are a few options available to you.

I'll go over when and where to watch Summer Game Fest 2023, how long it will be, and talk about what to expect from this year's livestream.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest 2023 takes place Today, Thursday June 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CEST. You can watch it on The Game Awards YouTube channel (embedded above) or at thegameawards Twitch channel.

We're covering the Summer Game Fest 2023 with a live blog, for anyone who wants details on the latest announcements and information from the event.

How long will Summer Game Fest 2023 be? As is usually the case, Summer Game Fest 2023 is scheduled to run for roughly two hours. This gives us plenty of time to get information about a range of games coming to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. This is also roughly the same amount of time that the upcoming Xbox Game Showcase should run for on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

What to expect from Summer Game Fest 2023

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios (screenshot))

Typically, Summer Game Fest features a wide range of gaming announcements for titles that will be coming to Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. Usually, there's one biggish announcement to start things off, followed by a barrage of game reveals, DLC annoucements, and updates. Then, the livestream is usually concluded with some big reveal.



Since the Not-E3 season is comprised of so many different gaming showcases and livestreams throughout the summer months, it's good to keep some handle on our expectations. Granted, Summer Game Fest 2023 is one of the biggest gaming livestreams of the year, so there are likely to be a few big reveals and updates. However, individual gaming companies might be keeping their biggest announcements for their own showcases.

For instance, the Xbox Game Showcase 2023 is on Sunday, June 11, so it's likely that Microsoft could be saving any news it might be about to share regarding Hellblade 2, Starfield, or Fable for that day.

What is Summer Game Fest?

(Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

The summer months have long been the time for exciting game reveals, which usually were announced at E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) in Los Angeles, California. However, E3 has been losing credibility over the years and this year it had to be canceled since all major companies, including Microsoft and Nintendo, decided not to attend. However, summertime has still continued to be a major source of gaming announcements, now called "Not-E3," where various gaming showcases and livestreams happen each month.

As part of this, gaming journalist Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards has been hosting a special gaming livestream midway through the year since 2020 known as Summer Game Fest. As is always the case, this year's showcase will present games for Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Get ready for some exciting news

There are plenty of opportunities for gaming news this summer even after Geoff Keighley is done hosting this year's Summer Game Fest 2023 livestream. On Sunday, June 11 we also have the Xbox Game Showcase 2023 where we're hoping to get news about various titles including some Xbox-exclusive games. Get ready to tune in and see what games on the horizon we have to look forward to.