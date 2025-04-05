Minecraft friendly ghasts and Vibrant Visuals are rolling out to players

Coming in hot on opening weekend, Minecraft is all the rage thanks to the new movie and the latest updates coming to the game. A couple of days ago, Mahjong took its first steps toward the newly promised Vibrant Visuals update.

The official Minecraft channel took to X to reveal the news:

Happy ghasts, ghastlings, and more are now available for testing in Bedrock Edition preview and beta – coming soon to Java snapshot. Select Bedrock devices will also be able to test our immersive visual refresh – Vibrant Visuals!

In late March, it was revealed that Vibrant Visuals would be coming to Minecraft consoles after teasing a massive visual makeover with ray-tracing back in 2019. After years of waiting, players can get their hands on the update through Minecraft preview and beta builds.

How to enable Vibrant Visuals

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Here's how to enable the latest Minecraft update that introduces friendly ghasts and Vibrant Visuals:

Open Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Create a new world or edit an existing one.

Go over to the "Experiments" tab.

Toggle the "Vibrant Visuals" setting.

Load into your Minecraft world.

Go to "Settings".

Scroll down to "Video" settings.

Select "Vibrant" as your graphics mode.

What devices can I play it on?

(Image credit: Windows Central | YouTube)

The preview update is only available to Minecraft Bedrock users, but fear not! The same update will come to Java snapshot soon! Keep in mind, this update is only available on select Bedrock Edition devices. That most likely means some last generation consoles will be left out, at least for now.

I might be able to use this as an excuse to finally get some of my Java friends to jump over to the vanilla Bedrock Edition. As someone who's played Minecraft since the early beta days, I want to keep things fresh. After playing just about every mod pack ever created, dialing it back to vanilla with a fresh coat of paint might be the Minecraft vacation I've been waiting for.

How about you? What do you think about the latest Minecraft update? Excited? Let us know below or on social media; I'll make sure to check out what you have to say!

Minecraft Bedrock is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Switch. Don't forget players can get access through Game Pass as well! Happy mining!