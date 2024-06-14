Microsoft postpones Windows Recall after major backlash — will launch Copilot+ PCs without headlining AI feature

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced that it will not ship Windows Recall alongside Copilot+ PCs on June 18.

New Copilot+ PCs will receive a Windows Update in the future that adds Windows Recall.

At launch, Copilot+ PCs will support enhanced Studio Effects, Cocreator and image generation, and live caption translations.

In an unprecedented move, Microsoft has announced that its big Copilot+ PC initiative that was unveiled last month will launch without its headlining "Windows Recall" AI feature next week on June 18. The feature, which captures snapshots of your screen every few seconds, was revealed to store sensitive user data in an unencrypted state, raising serious concerns among security researchers and experts.

Last week, Microsoft addressed these concerns by announcing that it would make changes to Windows Recall to ensure the feature handles data securely on device. At that time, the company insisted that Windows Recall would launch alongside Copilot+ PCs on June 18, with an update being made available at launch to address the concerns with Windows Recall.

Now, Microsoft is saying Windows Recall will launch at a later date, beyond the general availability of Copilot+ PCs. This means these new devices will be missing their headlining AI feature at launch, as Windows Recall is now delayed indefinitely. The company says Windows Recall will be added in a future Windows update, but has not given a timeframe for when this will be.

The company does say that Windows Recall will be made available to test in the Windows Insider Program for users with Copilot+ PCs "in the coming weeks." An updated Microsoft blog post states the following:

"Recall will now shift from a preview experience broadly available for Copilot+ PCs on June 18, 2024, to a preview available first in the Windows Insider Program (WIP) in the coming weeks. Following receiving feedback on Recall from our Windows Insider Community, as we typically do, we plan to make Recall (preview) available for all Copilot+ PCs coming soon. "

So, what will Copilot+ PCs launch with? The rest of the AI features that Microsoft touted last month will still be available to use on day one, these include:

Live Caption translations

Advanced Windows Studio Effects

Cocreator in Paint

Image Generator in Photos

Windows Recall was the big headlining AI feature that was supposed to drive sales of Copilot+ PCs, and now that feature isn't launching until later. Still, there are plenty of other reasons to purchase a Copilot+ PC, including the incredible performance and efficiency gains made possible by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X SoC.