The Xbox Games Showcase is back, with a June 8, 2025 time slot.

Every year, Microsoft puts together a big showcase to detail its upcoming Xbox games roadmap, often alongside various other surprises.

As detailed on Xbox Wire, Microsoft is getting ready to give us a glimpse at the near future of Xbox, across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and beyond.

"Make some space on your calendar — the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will be livestreamed on Sunday, June 8, starting at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time. Following in the footsteps of the 2023 Starfield Direct and 2024 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, this year we will again have a double feature, with the Xbox Games Showcase immediately followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct."

Since the death of E3, Microsoft has more closely aligned its summer showcases with Summer Game Fest in LA. This year, the Xbox Games Showcase event is taking place a lot nearer to Geoff Keighley's event, giving press and content creators a much easier time to make their meetings and previews.

Unfortunately, it seems this year's event is digital-only, and thus won't feature a live LA Xbox FanFest viewing event as was the case in previous years. We'll have to wait and see if Microsoft has alternative live events planned for fans later on.

"It all begins with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, bringing you a look at upcoming titles from across our first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe. This year, the show will be digital-only – our livestream will bring you everything you’ll need to know about what’s next for Xbox, no matter where in the world you’re watching."

Xbox's June Showcase will also feature a "Direct" style deep-dive presentation for The Outer Worlds 2. This is Obsidian's sci-fi epic RPG that is often compared to Fallout and the like.

Set in a distant star system colonized by corporations, the failing colonies survive on the edge using advanced tech, beset by horrific aliens and nefarious factions of all stripes. The Direct will offer a deeper reveal for the game, as was the case with Call of Duty Black Ops and Starfield in previous years.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will be available in over 40 languages, as well as American and British Sign Language with English audio descriptions.

Where to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

When the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 goes live

PDT (USA): June 8, 10am

June 8, 10am EDT (USA): June 8, 1pm

June 8, 1pm BST (UK): June 8, 6pm

June 8, 6pm CET (EU): June 8, 7pm

June 8, 7pm JST (JAPAN): June 9, 2am

June 9, 2am AEST (AUSTRALIA): June 9, 3am

It'll be intriguing to see how the Xbox Showcase is received by fans this year, now that we're thoroughly into Xbox's post-exclusives era.

Many of the games Microsoft shows off at this year's event may eventually find their way onto PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch 2 down the line. A contingent of Xbox fans seem to feel like the lack of exclusive games has taken the shine off the brand, and anecdotally, it's rare to see people speaking positively about Xbox these days.

However, with things like international tariffs and the trade war potentially pushing up game prices, Xbox's "affordability" plays like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series S may become more attractive in the near term. It's a strange, chaotic time, that's for sure.