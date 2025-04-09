We've got a new look at The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay, courtesy of IGN. This dive into Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios' upcoming sci-fi role-playing game shows off the combat, stealth, and more that players can expect across about 11 minutes.

While a trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 at the Game Awards 2024 showed off some snippets of action, this is the first true gameplay segment for the game that's been available. You can watch the new gameplay below:

The Outer Worlds 2: 11 Minutes of Exclusive Gameplay – IGN First - YouTube Watch On

Overall, this is a solid look at The Outer Worlds 2, with clearly better visuals and smoother gameplay compared to its 2019 predecessor.

That being said, I'd really prefer to see gameplay that has Vsync on. Screen tearing really bothers me, and it's visually distracting to see that flickering throughout the gameplay. Hopefully that won't be the case in future showings.

The good news is that we won't be waiting long to learn more about The Outer Worlds 2, as it'll be the star of a Direct presentation right after the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, which kicks off on June 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

This continues the tradition of Xbox giving a deep dive into one particular first-party game after its general showcase, with Starfield in 2023 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in 2024.

Outside of The Outer Worlds 2, there's some other first-party games slated to launch in the second half of this year, including Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 and Ninja Gaiden 4.

Obsidian Entertainment is set to pull off a double feature, with the studio shipping its fantasy role-playing game Avowed earlier in the year. At the time, the studio's CEO Feargus Urquhart noted that Obsidian Entertainment has grown significantly since being acquired by Microsoft.

The Outer Worlds 2 is also coming to Battle.net at launch, continuing the recent trend of launching Xbox first-party games on Blizzard Entertainment's PC platform.

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.