Hollow Knight: Silksong FAQ — Xbox Game Pass, trailers, and everything you need to know

Tiny independent developer Team Cherry — which consists of just three people — is continuing to work on its second game, but this wasn't originally meant to be a new game at all. The small studio behind the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Hollow Knight (which released in 2017) was originally planning on just making some DLC content for the game.



Things didn't quite pan out that way, as the development team realized what they wanted to do and that it wouldn't fit in a DLC pack. Instead, it needed to be an entirely new game set in the same world.

So enters Hollow Knight: Silksong, one of the most anticipated games in the entire industry. You'd be hard-pressed to see any discussion of an upcoming Xbox showcase or Nintendo Direct that isn't inundated with speculation surrounding this game. With some tiny bits of news and updates since its unveiling, I've put together this article to answer some frequently asked questions that eager fans have. Here's everything you need to know about Hollow Knight: Silksong.

What is Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Best answer: Hollow Knight: Silksong is an upcoming 2D Metroidvania game being developed and published by Team Cherry. It's the sequel to the 2017 game Hollow Knight, which was also developed and published by Team Cherry.

Fight across molten rock. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

In 2017, Team Cherry released Hollow Knight, a 2D Metroidvania game focused on moody vibes in the decaying kingdom of Hallownest, difficult combat encounters with monstrous bugs, and slow exploration that encouraged thoughtfulness and patience. The game was a huge hit, selling 2.8 million copies as of 2019, and receiving four update packs, Hidden Dreams, The Grimm Troupe, Lifeblood, and Godmaster.

Team Cherry utilized an obscure storytelling approach not unlike that seen in some other difficult games, with players encouraged to come up with theories about what happened in a particular area or the why certain characters are the way they are. As a result, Hollow Knight actually shares a large overlap in its fanbase with titles like Dark Souls and Elden Ring, which are developed by FromSoftware.

After a while, Team Cherry began development on a full DLC pack, but the team quickly realized that the ideas here were better suited for a completely new game instead of merely being in an expansion. As such, the team announced Hollow Knight: Silksong on Feb. 14, 2019.

With a new character and world, Hollow Knight: Silksong is aiming to build on all the things players loved about the first game, while improving it and tweaking in different ways for a new experience. Silksong features a variety of new locales to explore, with well over 150 new enemies for players to fight.

Like its predecessor, Silksong is a 2D Metroidvania title that encourages players to explore, with the game's world focused on beautiful art direction. The brutally challenging Silk Soul mode is returning, while composer Christopher Larkin (who also worked on the previous game) is returning to provide the score for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Who is the main character in Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Best answer: Players take up the role of Hornet in Hollow Knight: Silksong, a non-playable character from the first game and the princess of Hallownest.

A field of flowers. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

In Hollow Knight, players took up the mantle of the lonely Knight and his trusty Nail. The Knight explored the Hallownest, taking on huge numbers of enemies and tackling tricky boss fights, including against Hornet.

In Hollow Knight: Silksong, players will be stepping into the role of Hornet, the princess and defender of Hallownest who is taken to a mysterious new realm. Hornet is armed with the Needle, a more lance-esque weapon befitting her combat style.

As Hornet makes her way on a "pilgrimage" through this strange land, she'll be going higher and higher, as she attempts to reach the peak. Along the way, players will unearth secrets about her past.

What platforms is Hollow Knight: Silksong coming to?

Best answer: Hollow Knight: Silksong is in development for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

A lonely street. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

When Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced all the way back in 2019, Team Cherry confirmed the game was coming to Windows PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch, though the team noted at the time that more platforms could definitely happen.

That hope did pan out, even though it took a couple of years. In June 2022, the team revealed that Hollow Knight: Silksong would also be coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles and Xbox Game Pass, with a confirmation for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 following shortly after.

Is Hollow Knight: Silksong coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Best answer: Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass, whenever the game launches.

A deadly duel. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

During the June 2022 Xbox Game Showcase, Team Cherry revealed a new trailer for the game, and also confirmed Xbox Series X|S versions of the game were also in development. What's more, they explained that Xbox players would be able to play Hollow Knight: Silksong day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Hollow Knight: Silksong trailers

The first-ever trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong was shared alongside the announcement of the game in February 2019.

A couple of years later, Team Cherry shared another trailer for the game during the 2022 Xbox Game Showcase.

Best answer: Hollow Knight: Silksong does not currently have a release date.

A calm forest. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight: Silksong does not have a release date right now. Previously, the game was given a release window of sometime in the first half of 2023, but that time period has come and gone. Recently, Team Cherry confirmed in May 2023 that the game still needs more time to make the overall experience as good as possible.

We'll be sure to provide an update when this game gets a real release date, but for now, just hang in there.