Grand Theft Auto 6 has been DELAYED — will now miss 2025 launch window entirely
Was it always too good to be true? In any case, we aren't playing GTA 6 this year after all.
GTA 6 has been delayed.
That's it, that's the news. A collective tear is being shed by millions upon millions of gamers all around the world.
It's not a prank, it's real. Here's the announcement made by Rockstar Games on X.
Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6ObMay 2, 2025
Is this disappointing? Absolutely. But it's totally fine. If there is any game on the planet that can take all the time it needs, it's this one. May 2026 isn't that far away anyway, is it?
GTA 6 is arguably the most hotly anticipated game release in history. Its predecessor is only behind Minecraft and Tetris in terms of units sold. GTA is more than just popular.
If there's any frustration to be had from fans, then you could argue the lack of any information between the debut trailer and this news would be the cause. All has been dark as we entered what we'd assumed was still the release year.
Rockstar's statement undersells the interest in this game. GTA 6 will be the event of, now, 2026. We hope. But they have to get it right, so it's fair they take their time.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Apparently Rockstar is going to share more information "soon," but based on what we've had so far, that really could be any time within the next 12 months.
So it's another year (from now, anyway) of GTA 5 for fans of the series. But at least you can play it on Xbox Game Pass now as well!
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.