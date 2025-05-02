GTA 6 has been delayed.

That's it, that's the news. A collective tear is being shed by millions upon millions of gamers all around the world.

It's not a prank, it's real. Here's the announcement made by Rockstar Games on X.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6ObMay 2, 2025

Is this disappointing? Absolutely. But it's totally fine. If there is any game on the planet that can take all the time it needs, it's this one. May 2026 isn't that far away anyway, is it?

GTA 6 is arguably the most hotly anticipated game release in history. Its predecessor is only behind Minecraft and Tetris in terms of units sold. GTA is more than just popular.

If there's any frustration to be had from fans, then you could argue the lack of any information between the debut trailer and this news would be the cause. All has been dark as we entered what we'd assumed was still the release year.

Rockstar's statement undersells the interest in this game. GTA 6 will be the event of, now, 2026. We hope. But they have to get it right, so it's fair they take their time.

Apparently Rockstar is going to share more information "soon," but based on what we've had so far, that really could be any time within the next 12 months.

So it's another year (from now, anyway) of GTA 5 for fans of the series. But at least you can play it on Xbox Game Pass now as well!