Out of the blue, GTA V is finally approved for release in Saudi Arabia — and it's coming soon

GTA V was banned in Saudi Arabia in 2018, but things have changed.

A moment that gamers in Saudi Arabia may have thought would never arrive, has finally arrived. Almost, anyway.

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) has, until now, not been officially rated and allowed for sale in Saudi Arabia due to the content of the game. In a sign of changing times, that's now changed, and GTA V will be available on July 17.

The news was revealed by the General Authority of Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia (via RockstarINTEL).

استمتع بتجربة اللعبة الشهيرة Grand Theft Auto V & Grand Theft Auto Online، حصلت على تصنيف 21 فما فوق.تتوفر بشكل رسمي في الأسواق السعودية 17 يوليو 2025.تأكد من مناسبة اللعبة لفئتك العمرية.#تصنيف_الألعابالهيئة العامة لـ #تنظيم_الإعلام pic.twitter.com/M02Dy5XxZfJuly 3, 2025

Roughly translated, the post above reads:

Enjoy the experience of the famous game Grand Theft Auto V & Grand Theft Auto Online, rated 21 and above. Officially available in Saudi markets on July 17, 2025. Ensure the game is suitable for your age group. #GameRating General Authority for #MediaRegulation.

A 21+ rating is the highest age limit that could be applied, which isn't surprising, since it's very much an adult game for adults. Grand Theft Auto always has been.

A member of the video game team at the General Authority of Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia also posted on X his own delight at what was once "nearly impossible."

In addition, PlayStation's social media account for the Middle East has confirmed GTA V has also been rated for release in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will launch the same day.

What we don't know is whether the game will be censored in any way. It's likely, at the very least, that the Casino in GTA Online may be omitted.

Does this bode well for gamers in the region to see GTA 6 much sooner? (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

I'm not here to talk about Saudi Arabia and its rules, they are what they are, whether we, in the west, agree with them or not. But it's also clear that the Saudis have been growing more open to western entertainment in recent years.

F1 has an annual race there, WWE has a massive contract to host live events there, we regularly see big boxing matches there, too. There's also the Esports World Cup, a massive professional gaming event that features the top players from a host of titles, including Call of Duty, Valorant, PUBG, and Counter Strike 2.

Such events, like the idea of GTA V being on sale, were unthinkable not that long ago. The winner is the people. The gamers.

It also points toward a positive outlook for the region in regard to GTA 6. Whether the region can expect to see it alongside the rest of the world is a question still to answer. But with its predecessor finally getting the all clear, the signs are better than ever.