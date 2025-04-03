Xbox reminds us that Hollow Knight: Silksong is still coming to Xbox Game Pass
There's no release date, but Hollow Knight: Silksong is still on the way to Xbox Game Pass.
Amid the fervor yesterday as Nintendo unveiled its Nintendo Switch 2 console and accompanying games like the expansive $80 Mario Kart World, you'd be forgiven for missing the fact that we saw the reclusive Hollow Knight: Silksong, however briefly.
A few seconds of footage from Team Cherry's widely-anticipated platformer can be seen in the video below, as part of several sizzle reels showing various third-party games that coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.
The expansive lineup includes Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, and many more.
Alongside this brief glimpse of the oft-delayed title, the Xbox social media team took to X (Twitter) to remind players that Hollow Knight: Silksong is still coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.
"REMINDER - Hollow Knight: Silksong arrives day one on Game Pass," the message reads, notably absent of any other details.
Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced back in 2019, with the game revealed as a follow-up the original Hollow Knight. Team Cherry originally planned the experience as a DLC, but it grew over time until the studio eventually decided to plan it as a completely new game.
Hollow Knight: Silksong did briefly emerge in 2022, when the team first confirmed that the game would launch day one into Xbox Game Pass, with a planned release window for some point in the first half of 2023.
The sizzle reel above currently indicates that Hollow Knight: Silksong is slated to launch at some point later in 2025. We'll have to wait and see how things pan out. No matter when it launches, Xbox players can look forward to many more first and third-party games across Xbox Game Pass this year, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and DOOM: The Dark Ages.
Whenever it arrives, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch.
