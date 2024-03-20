'Uncharted' creator Amy Hennig's next game has been REVEALED, and it's coming in 2025

What you need to know

We previously learned that game director Amy Hennig was working with Skydance New Media on two new games, including a Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther.

Officially titled Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the game's name was revealed alongside some cinematics during the 2024 State of Unreal presentation.

The game is being developed using Unreal Engine 5, and is slated to launch at some point in 2025.

Platforms have not yet been confirmed.

Another Marvel gaming adventure is coming next year.

During the 2024 State of Unreal presentation, Skydance New Media and Marvel teamed up to officially reveal Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. The previously-untitled game is being directed by Uncharted series creator Amy Hennig, and stars Captain America and Azzuri, grandfather of T'Challa and the Black Panther during World War 2.

Rounding out the playable characters are Wakandan spy Nanali and U.S. soldier Gabriel Jones. You can take a look at the story trailer below:

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is being developed using Unreal Engine 5, and is slated to launch at some point in 2025. The game does not currently have confirmed platforms, but will likely be available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

In addition to Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Hennig and Skydance New Media are also working on an upcoming untitled Star Wars game, though little else is known about the project.

While she's worked on a number of other games throughout her career, Hennig is best known for the creation of the action-adventure franchise Uncharted during her time at PlayStation studio Naughty Dog. Hennig personally directed Uncharted: Drake's Deception, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake's Fortune before leaving Naughty Dog in 2014.

Hennig went on to work at Electronic Arts for a time, working on a Star Wars game called Project Ragtag before it was canceled, with developer Visceral Games being closed as a result.

Many other Marvel games are in development

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

In addition to Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, players across different platforms can look forward to a number of new Marvel games that are on the way across the next few years. PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games recently launched Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and are currently working on Marvel's Wolverine.



Meanwhile, Arkane Lyon, Bethesda, and Xbox are working on Marvel's Blade, which was recently revealed during the 2023 Game Awards. Over at publisher Electronic Arts, a Black Panther game and an Iron Man game are in development at Cliffhanger Games and Motive Studio, respectively.

Analysis: Looking great, but let's see gameplay

That story trailer was seriously impressive, and I'm definitely interested in the premise here. Fighting Nazis is always fun, and getting to see Steve Rogers early on in his mantle of Captain America alongside a different Black Panther is really cool. I'm definitely curious about exactly how the game will play, but the cinematics certainly look great.

2025 is also sooner than I expected this game to arrive, though of course a delay to 2026 could easily happen depending on how development is going.