EA reveals its 'Black Panther' game is being developed by a brand new studio

What you need to know

Back in 2022, reports indicated that Electronic Arts was working on a Black Panther game at a yet-unnamed Seattle-based studio.

The reports were true, with Electronic Arts confirming the game is in development and revealing the team's name as Cliffhanger Games.

The Black Panther game will be a third-person, single-player adventure.

Cliffhanger Games is led by Kevin Stephens, the former VP of Monolith Productions.

More superhero games are on the way, and it looks like players are headed to the technologically-advanced land of Wakanda.

Electronic Arts (EA) is working on a Black Panther game at Cliffhanger Games, the name for a previously-revealed Seattle studio founded in 2021 and being led by Kevin Stephens, the former VP of Monolith Productions. This Black Panther game will be a third-person, single-player title, though few other details are known right now.

This announcement confirms a report from around this time last year from Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb. According to Grubb in 2022, this game opens with the death of the current Black Panther, with players going through trials to become the new defender of Wakanda.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Stephens.

EA has refocused its attention on single-player games over the last few years, launching the Dead Space remake and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to critical acclaim and commercial success earlier in 2023. Motive Studio, the team behind the Dead Space remake, is also currently working on an Iron Man game.

Skydance is also currently working on a game starring Black Panther, though this title also involves Captain America and is set during World War II.

Windows Central's take

Grubb was correct! I don't think there's enough "follow-up" in the industry on some reports, so it's good to get confirmation of what he was saying a year later.



This is an exciting announcement, but it's also telling that we're just learning about what game the team is working on with an image and press release two years after the studio was founded. Games take a very long time, and I wouldn't expect to see big updates on this game before this time next year.